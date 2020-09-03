September 03, 2020
Corona
Sushant Singh Rajput Wanted A Quick Remedy: His Docs

One of the two psychiatrists, has said he had diagnosed Sushant Singh Rajput with depression in November 2019, when he first met him in the hospital.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 September 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput.
File photo
2020-09-03T16:49:25+05:30
In a statement recorded by Mumbai Police, two psychiatrists who were treating Sushant Singh Rajput in his last months have said that the actor was suffering from severe depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder and an existential crises. Both the doctors who had separately diagnosed him have told that Rajput had stopped taking his medicines which further deteriorated his condition.

"On November 15, 2019, Sushant Singh came to me with Rhea Chakraborty. At that time I informed him about the bipolar disorder and told that he would get well, once he takes regularly and proper treatment but Mr. Sushant Singh expected that he should get well or somebody should cure him very fast. It was not possible for anybody. Also Mr. Sushant Singh was aware of the suffering he was going through, but he was not ready to accept it”, said the other psychaitrist.

She too, said he had stopped taking medicines and his "bipolar disorder had grown to an extensive level and he might have got a relapse of the disease".

