Diwali: Crackling Films And Shows Which You Must Watch With Your Family This Festive Season

Diwali is a festival filled with love and lights. It’s that time of the year when families get together and have a gala time feasting on delicious food, watching movies and playing games. This Diwali here are a few shows and movies which you must watch with your loved ones.

Here are a few films and shows which will hook you on to while sharing togetherness and warmth with your near and dear ones:

'Bombshell'

Starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and directed by Jay Roach, the real life inspired biographical drama is based upon the accounts of the women at Fox News who set out to expose CEO of Fox News Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. ‘Bombshell’ received multiple Oscar nominations and won Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for transforming Charlize Theron into journalist and former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, who was instrumental in starting the #MeToo movement.

'Knives Out'

Acclaimed writer and director Rian Johnson pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie in ‘Knives Out’, a fresh, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect. ‘Knives Out’ is an American whodunit mystery film. Described as a modern take on the murder mystery genre, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry, after the family patriarch’s death leads a master detective to investigate. The film stars an ensemble cast, including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

'Vigil'

This thriller police procedural series revolves around a mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board the submarine HMS Vigil brings the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services. DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) and DS Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) lead an investigation on land and at sea into a conspiracy that goes to the very heart of Britain’s national security.

'WeWork'

‘WeWork’ is an American documentary film written and directed by Jed Rothstein. It explores the rise and fall of one of the biggest corporate flameouts and venture capitalist bubbles in recent years. The story follows a million-dollar real estate company run by Adam Neuman who was forced out of the company after a failed IPO.

‘Love Life’

‘Love Life’ is a romantic anthology series streaming on Lionsgate Play. The successful season 1 followed Darby Carter played by Anna Kendrick on a journey from her first love to the one that stayed. The series received commercial and critical success which lead to season two starring William Jackson as Marcus Watkins, who enters his 30s freshly divorced, he's as lost as ever. Forced to rediscover his identity as a single Black man in New York, Marcus must learn to find love again.

‘John Wick’

This popular American neo-noir action thriller starring Keanu Reeves who plays John Wick, a retired hitman who becomes active again in his quest for vengeance. The franchise began with the release of ‘John Wick’ followed by two sequels, ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ and ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’. All three films were considered critical and commercial successes, with a collective gross of more than $587 million worldwide.

‘La La Land’

‘La La Land’ is a 2016 American musical romantic comedy-drama film written and directed by Damien Chazelle. It stars Ryan Gosling as a jazz pianist and Emma Stone as an aspiring actress, who meet and fall in love while pursuing their dreams in Los Angeles. The film won 6 Oscars and was critically and commercially loved across the globe.

‘Now You See Me’

‘Now You See Me’ series is an American heist thriller movie series. The second installment stars an ensemble cast that includes Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Daniel Radcliffe, Lizzy Caplan, Jay Chou, Sanaa Lathan, Michael Caine, and Morgan Freeman. The plot has the Four Horsemen and their leader Dylan Rhodes recruited by Walter Mabry, a criminal mastermind, to steal a data chip.