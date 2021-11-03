Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Diwali: Crackling Films And Shows Which You Must Watch With Your Family This Festive Season

Here are a few Hollywood shows and films which you can watch with your family during the ongoing Diwali festivities.

Diwali: Crackling Films And Shows Which You Must Watch With Your Family This Festive Season
Love Life And Bombshell | Instagram

Trending

Diwali: Crackling Films And Shows Which You Must Watch With Your Family This Festive Season
outlookindia.com
2021-11-03T20:41:16+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 03 Nov 2021, Updated: 03 Nov 2021 8:41 pm

Diwali is a festival filled with love and lights. It’s that time of the year when families get together and have a gala time feasting on delicious food, watching movies and playing games. This Diwali here are a few shows and movies which you must watch with your loved ones.

Here are a few films and shows which will hook you on to while sharing togetherness and warmth with your near and dear ones:

'Bombshell'

Starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and directed by Jay Roach, the real life inspired biographical drama is based upon the accounts of the women at Fox News who set out to expose CEO of Fox News Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. ‘Bombshell’ received multiple Oscar nominations and won Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for transforming Charlize Theron into journalist and former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, who was instrumental in starting the #MeToo movement.

'Knives Out'

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Acclaimed writer and director Rian Johnson pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie in ‘Knives Out’, a fresh, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect. ‘Knives Out’ is an American whodunit mystery film. Described as a modern take on the murder mystery genre, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry, after the family patriarch’s death leads a master detective to investigate. The film stars an ensemble cast, including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

'Vigil'

This thriller police procedural series revolves around a mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board the submarine HMS Vigil brings the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services. DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) and DS Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) lead an investigation on land and at sea into a conspiracy that goes to the very heart of Britain’s national security.

'WeWork'

‘WeWork’ is an American documentary film written and directed by Jed Rothstein. It explores the rise and fall of one of the biggest corporate flameouts and venture capitalist bubbles in recent years. The story follows a million-dollar real estate company run by Adam Neuman who was forced out of the company after a failed IPO.

‘Love Life’

‘Love Life’ is a romantic anthology series streaming on Lionsgate Play. The successful season 1 followed Darby Carter played by Anna Kendrick on a journey from her first love to the one that stayed. The series received commercial and critical success which lead to season two starring William Jackson as Marcus Watkins, who enters his 30s freshly divorced, he's as lost as ever. Forced to rediscover his identity as a single Black man in New York, Marcus must learn to find love again.

‘John Wick’

This popular American neo-noir action thriller starring Keanu Reeves who plays John Wick, a retired hitman who becomes active again in his quest for vengeance. The franchise began with the release of ‘John Wick’ followed by two sequels, ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ and ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’. All three films were considered critical and commercial successes, with a collective gross of more than $587 million worldwide.

‘La La Land’

‘La La Land’ is a 2016 American musical romantic comedy-drama film written and directed by Damien Chazelle. It stars Ryan Gosling as a jazz pianist and Emma Stone as an aspiring actress, who meet and fall in love while pursuing their dreams in Los Angeles. The film won 6 Oscars and was critically and commercially loved across the globe.

‘Now You See Me’

‘Now You See Me’ series is an American heist thriller movie series. The second installment stars an ensemble cast that includes Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Daniel Radcliffe, Lizzy Caplan, Jay Chou, Sanaa Lathan, Michael Caine, and Morgan Freeman. The plot has the Four Horsemen and their leader Dylan Rhodes recruited by Walter Mabry, a criminal mastermind, to steal a data chip.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Hollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Deepika Padukone Has Special Plans For Diwali This Year

Deepika Padukone Has Special Plans For Diwali This Year

Growing up, Rithvik Sahore Was Only Concerned About Homework And Playtime

Tejasswi Prakash And Shamita Shetty Lock Horns For The Captaincy Crown On ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Release Postponed to April 1

Nandamuri Balakrishna Rushed To The Hospital

Rana Daggubati: Today Everyone Understands Pan India A Little Better Because of 'Baahubali'

Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Ekta Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Bobby Deol Attend Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali Bash

Film and TV Celebs Urge People To Say No To Crackers and Celebrate A Pet-Friendly Diwali

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

'Underwater Fashion: Photos That'll Take Your <em>Shwas</em> Away'

'Underwater Fashion: Photos That'll Take Your Shwas Away'

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Harish Patel On His Popularity After Featuring in Marvel's 'Eternals': A Truly Humbling Experience

Harish Patel On His Popularity After Featuring in Marvel's 'Eternals': A Truly Humbling Experience

Vijay Varma: Diwali Is No Fun Without Family

Vijay Varma: Diwali Is No Fun Without Family

Ravi Teja Gives A Glimpse Of His Fierce Role As Tiger Nageswara Rao

Ravi Teja Gives A Glimpse Of His Fierce Role As Tiger Nageswara Rao

Kim Kardashian 'Having Fun' With Rumoured Beau Pete Davidson: Reports

Kim Kardashian 'Having Fun' With Rumoured Beau Pete Davidson: Reports

Read More from Outlook

Diwali Bonanza: Centre Slashes Excise Duty On Petrol By Rs 5 And Diesel By Rs 10

Diwali Bonanza: Centre Slashes Excise Duty On Petrol By Rs 5 And Diesel By Rs 10

Outlook Business Team / The government stated that the idea behind reducing the excise duty is to give a fillip to the economy which is recovering from the onslaught of the pandemic.

Five Reasons To Take A Relook At National Eligibility And Entrance Test (NEET)

Five Reasons To Take A Relook At National Eligibility And Entrance Test (NEET)

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / NEET has been facing stiff opposition from some of the states such as Tamil Nadu. Here’s are five reasons why medical experts believe that it’s high time that NEET is relooked.

IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup, Live: Batsmen Deliver Big As India Post 210/2

IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup, Live: Batsmen Deliver Big As India Post 210/2

Koushik Paul / India have to beat Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi tonight to keep their T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal hopes alive. Follow here IND vs AFG live scores and updates.

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts With Low Covid Vaccination Record

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts With Low Covid Vaccination Record

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi's review meeting includes districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of vaccine.

Advertisement