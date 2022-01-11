Dia Mirza Reveals About Her Near-Death Experience During Pregnancy

Actress Dia Mirza narrated how she had a near-death experience in the fifth month of her pregnancy. "I had to go in for an appendectomy in the fifth month of my pregnancy. I was in and out of hospital subsequently because of an acute bacterial infection that could have led to sepsis while I was in my sixth month of pregnancy. My baby had to be delivered because my placenta had started to haemorrhage," she told ETimes.

Actress Dia Mirza surprised everyone when she announced her pregnancy in the month of April 2021. Following her pregnancy announcement, the actress shared the good news about her baby's arrival on May 14, 2021.

While sharing the good news, Mirza also mentioned on Instagram what went wrong in her pregnancy and how doctors helped her deliver the child.

The actress added that it was a tough time and thanked her gynecologist for saving her life. The actress was further asked how different it is to be a mother during a pandemic. To this, she stated that her daughter Samaira (from her husband and businessman Vaibhav Rekhi's first marriage) is struggling to study online and her son is too young to know the difference.

The actress further mentioned that when everyone is at home, all of them cherish the time they get together and do everything to make the time engaging, happy and safe for the children.

For the uninitiated, Mirza exchanged wedding vows with Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021. This is Dia's second marriage. The actress was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha for 11 years before they called it quits in 2019.