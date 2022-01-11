Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Dia Mirza Reveals About Her Near-Death Experience During Pregnancy

Actress Dia Mirza recently revealed her near-death experience during her fifth month of pregnancy. Details below.

Dia Mirza Reveals About Her Near-Death Experience During Pregnancy
Actress Dia Mirza with her kids and husband and businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. | Instagram/@diamirzaofficial

Trending

Dia Mirza Reveals About Her Near-Death Experience During Pregnancy
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T23:09:37+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 11:09 pm

Actress Dia Mirza narrated how she had a near-death experience in the fifth month of her pregnancy. "I had to go in for an appendectomy in the fifth month of my pregnancy. I was in and out of hospital subsequently because of an acute bacterial infection that could have led to sepsis while I was in my sixth month of pregnancy. My baby had to be delivered because my placenta had started to haemorrhage," she told ETimes. 

Actress Dia Mirza surprised everyone when she announced her pregnancy in the month of April 2021. Following her pregnancy announcement, the actress shared the good news about her baby's arrival on May 14, 2021.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

While sharing the good news, Mirza also mentioned on Instagram what went wrong in her pregnancy and how doctors helped her deliver the child.

The actress added that it was a tough time and thanked her gynecologist for saving her life. The actress was further asked how different it is to be a mother during a pandemic. To this, she stated that her daughter Samaira (from her husband and businessman Vaibhav Rekhi's first marriage) is struggling to study online and her son is too young to know the difference.

The actress further mentioned that when everyone is at home, all of them cherish the time they get together and do everything to make the time engaging, happy and safe for the children.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

 For the uninitiated,  Mirza exchanged wedding vows with Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021. This is Dia's second marriage. The actress was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha for 11 years before they called it quits in 2019.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Dia Mirza Mumbai Film Bollywood Entertainment Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Veteran Odia Actor Mihir Das Dies At 63

Veteran Odia Actor Mihir Das Dies At 63

'Baahubali's Katappa, Sathyaraj, Discharged From Hospital After Covid-19 Health Scare

Sussanne Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Nehha Pendse, Vir Das, Pawan Kalyan's Son, And Ex-Wife Test Covid-Positive

Sunny Leone Goes Jet-Skiing On Her Vacation In Maldives, View Pics

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Gives An Important Update On Lata Mangeshkar's Health

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi Paid A Surprise Visit By The State Intelligence Unit of Mumbai. Here’s why!

Sushanth Akkineni's 'Ravanasura' First Look Revealed, Producer Abhishek Nama Calls It 'Terrific'

As 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' Clocks Three Years, Yami Gautam Reminisces Shooting Days

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Ritesh Singh Makes Shocking Revelations About His Ex-Wife

Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Ritesh Singh Makes Shocking Revelations About His Ex-Wife

Betty White Death Certificate Reveals She Suffered A Stroke Six Days Before Her Death

Betty White Death Certificate Reveals She Suffered A Stroke Six Days Before Her Death

Jamie Lever Cracks Up Farah Khan And Raveena Tandon On ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Jamie Lever Cracks Up Farah Khan And Raveena Tandon On ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Mumbai Police Arrest Fake Casting Director Demanding Sexual Favours From Kolkata Girl

Mumbai Police Arrest Fake Casting Director Demanding Sexual Favours From Kolkata Girl

Read More from Outlook

Time Of The Living Dead: How Zombie Films Have Dealt With Apocalypse

Time Of The Living Dead: How Zombie Films Have Dealt With Apocalypse

Jai Arjun Singh / How zombie films, or almost-zombie films, have dealt with the apocalypse, social crisis and personal desolation

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

Harsh Kumar / Crypto Fear and Greed Index measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. While it is an indicator of the overall market sentiment, an investing decision has to be based on several other inputs.

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Ankit Kumar Singh / Current Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison seems to be gaining political mileage by denying the world's No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic entry in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Beware Of BNPL: Buy Now But Know How Much You Will Have To Pay Later

Beware Of BNPL: Buy Now But Know How Much You Will Have To Pay Later

Madhuparna Roy Sukul / Small loans and no paperwork make BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes an attractive choice, but know that they are riddled with risks for the indisciplined borrower

Advertisement