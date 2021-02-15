February 15, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Dia Mirza Ties Knot With Vaibhav Rekhi; See Pictures

Dia Mirza Ties Knot With Vaibhav Rekhi; See Pictures

Actor Dia Mirza marries businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony

Outlook Web Bureau 15 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Dia Mirza Ties Knot With Vaibhav Rekhi; See Pictures
Newlyweds Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi
Twitter
Dia Mirza Ties Knot With Vaibhav Rekhi; See Pictures
outlookindia.com
2021-02-15T20:25:19+05:30

Actor Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married in a close-knit wedding with the presence of close friends and family. After the wedding, the newlyweds posed for the paparazzi and distributed sweets to them. 

The wedding took place according to Hindu rituals in the garden area of Dia Mirza's Bandra residence. 

The ceremony was attended by the duo's family and close friends, including actor Aditi Rao Hydari and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

For the occasion, Mirza wore a red bridal saree, paired with a matching dupatta and tied her hair in a neat bun.

Rekhi, who is in his mid-thirties, chose a white kurta pyjama and teamed it with a beige turban.

Post the ceremony, the couple stepped out and posed for the photographers. Mirza also distributed sweets to the media waiting outside the venue.

The actor, known for her roles in "Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein", "Sanju" and "Thappad, was in a relationship with Rekhi for some time, but the couple never went public with their romance.

Mirza was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They parted ways in 2019 after being together for 11 years.

As per reports, Rekhi's first wife was yoga and lifestyle coach Sunaina Rekhi. The ex-couple shares a daughter together.

Here's the very first glimpse of the beautiful bride #DiaMirza from her wedding ceremony. pic.twitter.com/MYQz8qZOnh

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

'I Am Living Comedy, Can't Think Of Leaving It': Munawar In New Youtube Video After Arrest

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Dia Mirza Bombay Bollywood Celebrity Wedding Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos