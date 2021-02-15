Dia Mirza Ties Knot With Vaibhav Rekhi; See Pictures

Actor Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married in a close-knit wedding with the presence of close friends and family. After the wedding, the newlyweds posed for the paparazzi and distributed sweets to them.

The wedding took place according to Hindu rituals in the garden area of Dia Mirza's Bandra residence.

The ceremony was attended by the duo's family and close friends, including actor Aditi Rao Hydari and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

For the occasion, Mirza wore a red bridal saree, paired with a matching dupatta and tied her hair in a neat bun.

Rekhi, who is in his mid-thirties, chose a white kurta pyjama and teamed it with a beige turban.

Post the ceremony, the couple stepped out and posed for the photographers. Mirza also distributed sweets to the media waiting outside the venue.

The actor, known for her roles in "Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein", "Sanju" and "Thappad, was in a relationship with Rekhi for some time, but the couple never went public with their romance.

Mirza was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They parted ways in 2019 after being together for 11 years.

As per reports, Rekhi's first wife was yoga and lifestyle coach Sunaina Rekhi. The ex-couple shares a daughter together.

Here's the very first glimpse of the beautiful bride #DiaMirza from her wedding ceremony. pic.twitter.com/MYQz8qZOnh

Make way for the bride and groom! #DiaMirza and #VaibhavRekhi pose together after their wedding ceremony. pic.twitter.com/HzDycBa5Kn — Filmfare (@filmfare) February 15, 2021

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza will be tying the knot to Mumbai based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. The marriage will reportedly be held on February 15. While Dia has not officially announced the wedding, Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager, took to her Instagram handle to sha… pic.twitter.com/DnQakwa04O — Pasand Apki (@Apki1Pasand) February 14, 2021

