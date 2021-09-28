Dia Mirza Successfully Completes Three Years As A UN Sustainable Development Goals Advocate

Actress, film producer, and environmentalist Dia Mirza has completed three years of service as a UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) champion. As a Goodwill Ambassador, she has been the face of several critical environmental initiatives across the country over her three-year term and has worked diligently to disseminate the word on key issues such as climate change, single-use plastics, clean air and seas, and animal protection. The work of the SDG Advocates is especially important at a time when the world is grappling with COVID-19 and the climate catastrophe.

This year, Nobel Laureate and fellow Indian Kailash Satyarthi also joined her as a fellow SDG Advocate and during a virtual meeting convened by the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres for all SDG Advocates, Dia noted, "I am especially proud to welcome Mr. Kailash Satyarthi, to the cohort of SDG advocates. We are stronger for your gracious acceptance to join this global movement and together, we will work to provide the final push for the SDGs and the beginning of a long and hopeful recovery from the worst impacts of the global COVID 19 pandemic."

She also noted, “A global shock like COVID-19 not only creates risks, but exposes pre-existing fractures of our societies. That is why 120 million more people will be pushed into poverty, the equivalent of 225 million jobs have been lost, and school closures have meant that many children will not receive quality learning – not just because of the virus – but because we went into this pandemic with 4 billion of the world’s population without any social protection, with a deep digital divide, and with egregious inequalities. The virus showed us that the three priorities of the Secretary-General, climate action, gender equality, and reducing inequalities – are interconnected agendas, and none can be achieved without the other two."

She emphasised how disparities have split the globe among those who can afford to protect themselves from the virus and wash their hands at home, and the billions who do not have access to adequate sanitation. She also stated that such inequities will decide who will lose their jobs and houses as a result of a catastrophic weather event and who will be able to survive for a bit longer. Even in the absence of the pandemic, she claims that natural catastrophes push 26 million people into poverty each year and take millions of lives, disproportionately among women.

She added, "Women are in the frontlines of our pandemic response – as 50-70 percent of healthcare and frontline workers across countries, and they are also the first to be impacted by global shocks like pandemics and climate change."

She highlighted that climate action must be centred on people and their interactions with environment. She added, “We must keep our focus on those most vulnerable and ensure that renewable energy and water conservation efforts better the lives of the poorest.”

She also emphasised the significance of mainstreaming the green economy through multi-stakeholder methods, especially given that nature and its services contribute half of the world's GDP. She said, "We must recognise that rainforests are our lungs and coastlines are our livelihoods. Development cannot just be GDP – it must mean natural capital; and climate action cannot just be implemented in conference rooms, it must become the main conversation in the next ten years. We must encourage sustainable lifestyles, green school curriculums, and social media campaigns for the science of climate change in the face of disinformation.”

Dia has been trying to advocate a more mindful and sustainable lifestyle through her Instagram campaign, 'Down to Earth with Dee,' and various far-reaching activities, and she hoped that together with other SDG Advocates from around the world, and young climate champions everywhere, she would be able to help build a green new normal for all.

For the last five years, the Secretary-General has met with his SDG Advocates during the General Assembly and apart from Dia, also present virtually at this meeting were, Her Majesty Queen Mathilde of the Belgians, Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser of Qatar, His Highness Muhammad Sanusi II 14th Emir of Kano, Blackpink, Richard Curtis, Hindou Ibrahim, Graca Machel, Valentina Munoz, Jeff Sachs, Kailash Satyarthi and Forest Whitaker.