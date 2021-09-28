Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Dia Mirza Successfully Completes Three Years As A UN Sustainable Development Goals Advocate

Actress, film producer, and environmentalist Dia Mirza recently completed 3 years of servicing as the UN Sustainable Development Goals advocate.

Dia Mirza Successfully Completes Three Years As A UN Sustainable Development Goals Advocate
Dia Mirza | Instagram

Trending

Dia Mirza Successfully Completes Three Years As A UN Sustainable Development Goals Advocate
outlookindia.com
2021-09-28T17:04:42+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 5:04 pm

Actress, film producer, and environmentalist Dia Mirza has completed three years of service as a UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) champion. As a Goodwill Ambassador, she has been the face of several critical environmental initiatives across the country over her three-year term and has worked diligently to disseminate the word on key issues such as climate change, single-use plastics, clean air and seas, and animal protection. The work of the SDG Advocates is especially important at a time when the world is grappling with COVID-19 and the climate catastrophe.

This year, Nobel Laureate and fellow Indian Kailash Satyarthi also joined her as a fellow SDG Advocate and during a virtual meeting convened by the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres for all SDG Advocates, Dia noted, "I am especially proud to welcome Mr. Kailash Satyarthi, to the cohort of SDG advocates. We are stronger for your gracious acceptance to join this global movement and together, we will work to provide the final push for the SDGs and the beginning of a long and hopeful recovery from the worst impacts of the global COVID 19 pandemic."

She also noted, “A global shock like COVID-19 not only creates risks, but exposes pre-existing fractures of our societies. That is why 120 million more people will be pushed into poverty, the equivalent of 225 million jobs have been lost, and school closures have meant that many children will not receive quality learning – not just because of the virus – but because we went into this pandemic with 4 billion of the world’s population without any social protection, with a deep digital divide, and with egregious inequalities. The virus showed us that the three priorities of the Secretary-General, climate action, gender equality, and reducing inequalities – are interconnected agendas, and none can be achieved without the other two."

She emphasised how disparities have split the globe among those who can afford to protect themselves from the virus and wash their hands at home, and the billions who do not have access to adequate sanitation. She also stated that such inequities will decide who will lose their jobs and houses as a result of a catastrophic weather event and who will be able to survive for a bit longer. Even in the absence of the pandemic, she claims that natural catastrophes push 26 million people into poverty each year and take millions of lives, disproportionately among women.

She added, "Women are in the frontlines of our pandemic response – as 50-70 percent of healthcare and frontline workers across countries, and they are also the first to be impacted by global shocks like pandemics and climate change."

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

She highlighted that climate action must be centred on people and their interactions with environment. She added, “We must keep our focus on those most vulnerable and ensure that renewable energy and water conservation efforts better the lives of the poorest.”

She also emphasised the significance of mainstreaming the green economy through multi-stakeholder methods, especially given that nature and its services contribute half of the world's GDP. She said, "We must recognise that rainforests are our lungs and coastlines are our livelihoods. Development cannot just be GDP – it must mean natural capital; and climate action cannot just be implemented in conference rooms, it must become the main conversation in the next ten years. We must encourage sustainable lifestyles, green school curriculums, and social media campaigns for the science of climate change in the face of disinformation.”

Dia has been trying to advocate a more mindful and sustainable lifestyle through her Instagram campaign, 'Down to Earth with Dee,' and various far-reaching activities, and she hoped that together with other SDG Advocates from around the world, and young climate champions everywhere, she would be able to help build a green new normal for all.

For the last five years, the Secretary-General has met with his SDG Advocates during the General Assembly and apart from Dia, also present virtually at this meeting were, Her Majesty Queen Mathilde of the Belgians, Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser of Qatar, His Highness Muhammad Sanusi II 14th Emir of Kano, Blackpink, Richard Curtis, Hindou Ibrahim, Graca Machel, Valentina Munoz, Jeff Sachs, Kailash Satyarthi and Forest Whitaker.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Dia Mirza Mumbai Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Bollywood The United Nations United Nations UN Ambassador Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana-Themed Baby Shower Goes Viral Online; Actor Calls It “Cute”

Ayushmann Khurrana-Themed Baby Shower Goes Viral Online; Actor Calls It “Cute”

Abhay Deol Makes His Relationship With Shilo Shiv Suleman Insta Official?

Ranbir Kapoor Gets The Sweetest Birthday Wish On His 39th Birthday From Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Rhea Chakraborty To Join 'Bigg Boss 15'?

R. Kelly Found Guilty On All Counts In Sex Trafficking Trial

‘I Chose Me’; Anusha Dandekar On Her Break-Up With Karan Kundra

Shahid Kapoor Would ‘Love To Work With’ Samantha Prabhu

Bond Producer Says New James Bond Won’t Be Revealed Before 2022

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Javed Akhtar Issued Show-Cause Notice By Thane Court After RSS-Taliban Remarks

Javed Akhtar Issued Show-Cause Notice By Thane Court After RSS-Taliban Remarks

Watch: The Weeknd’s Emotional Speech After Receiving The Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award Goes Viral!

Watch: The Weeknd’s Emotional Speech After Receiving The Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award Goes Viral!

Tiger Shroff Is In London, For Not One, But Two Projects: Details Inside!

Tiger Shroff Is In London, For Not One, But Two Projects: Details Inside!

There Was A Time When I Didn’t Worry About Content: Ekta Kapoor

There Was A Time When I Didn’t Worry About Content: Ekta Kapoor

Read More from Outlook

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Congress Punjab Chief, Capt Amarinder Says 'Told You So'

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Congress Punjab Chief, Capt Amarinder Says 'Told You So'

Harish Manav / The announcement came days after Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed the Chief Minister of Punjab following the ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh.

J&K: One Pak Militant Killed, Another Surrenders As Army Foils Infiltration Bid

J&K: One Pak Militant Killed, Another Surrenders As Army Foils Infiltration Bid

Naseer Ganai / The Army said Pakistan Army’s connivance in abetting infiltration continues as it is difficult to attempt crossing the Line of Control without the active support of local Pakistan military commanders.

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

Follow here live cricket scores and updates of KKR vs DC. Delhi Capitals are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Third Generation Apple Producers In Himachal Turn To Digital Solutions Amid Pandemic

Third Generation Apple Producers In Himachal Turn To Digital Solutions Amid Pandemic

Ashwani Sharma / Using digital gateways and portals, a group of young apple producers from Himachal Pradesh are selling fresh, nutritious and natural apple varieties directly to buyers without middlemen.

Advertisement