Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Dhanush Says Aanand L Rai Is The Major Reason For His Bollywood Comeback

Dhanush said that he can trust Aanand L Rai blindly and the latter has never disappointed him.

Dhanush Says Aanand L Rai Is The Major Reason For His Bollywood Comeback
The 'Raanjhaana" fame will be seen in 'Atrangi Re' opposite Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. | instagram\Dhanush

Trending

Dhanush Says Aanand L Rai Is The Major Reason For His Bollywood Comeback
outlookindia.com
2021-12-20T17:57:35+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 5:57 pm

Actor Dhanush is all set to return to Bollywood after an almost six-year hiatus, this time with the forthcoming 'Atrangi Re.' The National Award-winning actor explained why he picked the romantic drama film to mark his comeback to Hindi cinema.

In a recent interview with PTI, Dhanush said, "I want to be a part of good beautiful stories like how 'Atrangi Re' is an interesting film. For a film to happen there a lot of factors that work and everything should fall in place. With this film, I hope I am able to satisfy the expectations of my fans here."

With 'Raanjhanaa,' Anand L Rai effectively introduced the Tamil actor to the Hindi film industry. Fans were ecstatic to see Dhanush back in a Bollywood film after more than five years when the teaser for 'Atrangi Re' was unveiled. After wowing everyone with his Hindi debut 'Raanjhanaa' (2013), Dhanush went on to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan in 'Shamitabh' (2015) before focusing on South movies.  

 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai)

One of the key reasons for Dhanush's return to Bollywood was Aanand L Rai, who is also a good friend, "I love Aanand L Rai's sensibilities. He looks into your soul and finds the right chords. He is a brilliant technician. When it is Aanand I know, I can trust him blindly, follow him and let him do his magic. He has never disappointed me,” he said.

‘Atrangi Re’ is all set to release this Friday (December 24) on Disney + Hotstar. Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan will also be seen alongside Dhanush in pivotal roles. The film is a romantic comedy with Khan romancing Kumar and Dhanush in a cross-cultural love affair.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Dhanush Akshay Kumar Sara Ali Khan Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Movies Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Year-Ender 2021: From Puneeth Rajkumar To Chitra, Celebrities South Film Industries Lost in 2021

Year-Ender 2021: From Puneeth Rajkumar To Chitra, Celebrities South Film Industries Lost in 2021

Asha Parekh Says Her Mother Was The Power Behind Her

Salman Khan Announces 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2'; SS Rajamouli's Father To Write The Sequel

Sudheer Babu And Director Harshavardhan M Launch Their Upcoming Film

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi Starrer 'Gehraiyaan' Gets A Teaser And Release Date

Ranbir And Alia Will Hold Hands On 'Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5' Finale

Boney Kapoor Remembers Sridevi, Shares Throwback Photos From Their 1998 Alaska Vacation

Wild Card Entry Rajiv Adatias Journey In 'Big Boss 15' Comes To An End, Says He Is Disappointed

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

The Iceman Cometh

The Iceman Cometh

Silicon Valley Pride

Silicon Valley Pride

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Abhishek Kapoor Needed A Seasoned Actor For Playing A Trans Woman On 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

Abhishek Kapoor Needed A Seasoned Actor For Playing A Trans Woman On 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

The Legend Of Pankaj Tripathi’s Neck: ‘Who Knew One Day People Would Notice Your Neck’s Movement 10 years Ago!’

The Legend Of Pankaj Tripathi’s Neck: ‘Who Knew One Day People Would Notice Your Neck’s Movement 10 years Ago!’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Summoned By ED Over Panama Paper Leak Case

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Summoned By ED Over Panama Paper Leak Case

Raj Kundra Claims He Was Never Involved In Production And Distribution Of Pornography

Raj Kundra Claims He Was Never Involved In Production And Distribution Of Pornography

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Experts opine that Covid vaccines have been developed from the original strain of Coronavirus and help produce an antibody only against the original strains.

Omicron: 6 Airports Where Flyers From 'At Risk' Nations Would Need To Pre-Book RT-PCR Tests

Omicron: 6 Airports Where Flyers From 'At Risk' Nations Would Need To Pre-Book RT-PCR Tests

Outlook Web Desk / Passengers arriving from 'at-risk' nations are expected to pre-book their RT-PCR test to avoid delays at airports in six metro cities.

Ashes, Second Test: AUS Score 275-Run Win After Richardson's Five-For Wrecks England

Ashes, Second Test: AUS Score 275-Run Win After Richardson's Five-For Wrecks England

Koushik Paul / As expected, Australia completed their rout of England in the day-night Test. Aussies thus have a 2-0 lead going into the third Test at MCG from December 26. Get here Day 5 highlights.

Jammu And Kashmir: Army Asked To Restore Power Supply As Workers Strike Work

Jammu And Kashmir: Army Asked To Restore Power Supply As Workers Strike Work

Naseer Ganai / After 20,000 Power Department employees went on a strike in Jammu & Kashmir, the government has asked the Indian army to help restore electricity in the state.

Advertisement