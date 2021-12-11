Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
Dhanush Opens On Working With Russo Brothers For 'The Gray Man'

"It is way too early to talk about it. I loved the experience of working on it. It has been a very good learning experience for me,” said actor Dhanush.

Dhanush Opens On Working With Russo Brothers For 'The Gray Man'
Dhanush and Russo brothers. | Instagram

Dhanush Opens On Working With Russo Brothers For 'The Gray Man'
2021-12-11T17:44:48+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 5:44 pm

South star Dhanush, who makes his Hollywood debut with filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo's 'The Gray Man', said he always wanted to try his hand at foreign films but never expected to be working with the directors of 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Dhanush is part of an ensemble cast of the Netflix film, which includes popular names like Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton and Wagner Moura.

The action-thriller movie is based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name and revolves around a freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling). 

It follows Gentry as he is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former member of Gentry’s CIA team.

Dhanush, known for critically-acclaimed movies such as 'Aadukalam', 'Raanjhanaa', 'Asuran' and 'Karnan', expressed his excitement to be working on 'The Gray Man'.

"It is way too early to talk about it. I loved the experience of working on it. It has been a very good learning experience for me,” the 38-year-old actor, who is in the city to promote his upcoming Hindi movie 'Atrangi Re', said the actor.

Asked if he ever had the desire to be working on such a huge project, the two-time National Award-winning actor said he was indeed keen on discovering new territories as a performer. 

"I always wanted to explore new territories. But I was not expecting this to happen. It is an interesting opportunity, which might open new doors for me," Dhanush added.

The actor previously featured in 2018's English-language movie 'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir', directed by Ken Scott. 

Dhanush said as an actor, he is not chasing anything particular and believes in going with the flow.

"I am pursuing my career but where it goes is up to God. Wherever God takes me I go. I don't go after anything. But whatever I have in my hand I do it sincerely, and if anything happens as a result of this then I just go with the flow."

The actor lauded the Russo brothers for their incredible body of work that include blockbusters like 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier', 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame'.

"What they have achieved is so huge, they have done such great work,” Dhanush said, adding that he completed the shoot of "The Gray Man" way back.

Dhanush will next be seen in 'Atrangi Re', which reunites him with filmmaker Aanand L Rai,  after their 2013 hit 'Raanjhanaa'.

The romantic-drama also features Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films, 'Atrangi Re' will release on December 24 on Disney+Hotstar.

With PTI Inputs

Dhanush Mumbai Hollywood Bollywood Film Industry Avengers Art & Entertainment
