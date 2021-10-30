Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
‘Deserve Better Than Deceitful Life’; Anusha Dandekar’s Cryptic Post After Karan Kundrra’s Remarks On Their Relationship

Recently, Karan Kundrra spoke about the breakup and even hoped that his ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar saw him talking about this.

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra dated each other for three years. | Source: Instagram/@anushadandekar

2021-10-30T18:04:08+05:30
Published: 30 Oct 2021, Updated: 30 Oct 2021 6:04 pm

Popular TV host Anusha Dandekar took to Instagram, to share a cryptic note, right after her ex boyfriend Karan Kundrra’s comments regarding their break-up, where he had said, he could have probably handled the relationship in a better way.

Taking a jibe at him, she said that playing with a person’s life is not something he should be proud of. She concluded the note as she accused him of ‘spinning a false narrative’.

 “I’m feeling this after seeing that I literally want to say so much, show so much... but I will still respectfully keep my peace and sanity because I deserve better than this constant deceitful life. I am talking to all of you women & men out there who underestimate yourself & believe you deserve less. You do not! just know, once somebody starts a lie he only tangles himself into a web of them and has to keep going, not realising the only way out is the freakin truth!!,” she wrote in a post, which she shared via Instagram stories.

“I have mine, I know the whole truth, so does he and all his people but I am the only one who has spoken it, with all my dignity intact... and I can rest easy with that. Tired. And honestly now a little bored, grow up! man up! It is high time! I’m not the girl who will play your games and sit in silence while you endlessly spin a false narrative! She will only respect herself and be honest, Kind people! The End...Enough...X,” she added.

Since his entry in the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house, Karan Kundrra has been garnering interest of the audience and housemates. The relationship and breakup of Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrrra has come to limelight as Karan Kundrra has opened up on his breakup. Earlier Dandekar had shared a cryptic post about being cheated. Recently, Kundrra spoke about the breakup and even hoped that Dandekar saw him talking about this.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

