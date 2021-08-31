Deepika Padukone Signs Her Second Hollywood Film; Will Co-Produce And Star In A Cross-Cultural Romantic Comedy

More than four years after she made her Hollywood debut with ‘XXX: Return Of Xander Cage’, actor Deepika Padukone is all set to return to the film industry in the West. According to reports, Padukone has signed on to star in a cross-cultural romantic comedy film.

The film is a joint production venture of STXfilms, Padukone’s own production house, Ka Productions, and Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen’s Temple Hill Productions, who previously produced hit films such as ‘The Fault In Our Stars’ and ‘Twilight’ film franchise.

“Ka Productions was founded with the aim to develop and produce purposeful content with global appeal. I’m thrilled to be partnering with STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions, who share Ka’s ambition and creative vision and look forward to bringing impactful and dynamic cross-cultural stories to the world,” Deepika Padukone said in a statement.

Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group, also released a statement regarding the joint production venture.

"There is a reason Deepika is one of the biggest global stars to come from India. She is enormously talented with an infectious personality and her profile continues to grow as an international superstar. While she has been a phenomenal success in many Eros International films, we are thrilled to be building a romantic comedy with her and our friends at Temple Hill. We believe this project gives us the opportunity to tap into the spirit, voice, characters and vibrant settings of India and New York in ways that made ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ feel so authentic and fresh," he said.

Padukone made her Hollywood debut in 2017, when she starred in the fourth instalment of the ‘XXX’ film franchise, starring opposite Hollywood actors Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose and Nina Dobrev.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

