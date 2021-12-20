Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi Starrer 'Gehraiyaan' Gets A Teaser And Release Date

The title of Shakun Batra's forthcoming film, 'Gehraiyaan,' was unveiled in the first look trailer on Monday. Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa star in the key roles in the highly awaited film. On January 25, the film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

Deepika Padukone shared the teaser of the film on her social media account. Take a look here:

Two couples (Padukone and Karwa, Panday and Chaturvedi) are shown struggling with their complicated relationships in the teaser. Padukone and Chaturvedi kiss each other in the beginning and conclusion of the video, while their partners, Panday and Karwa, appear in emotional scenes.

In addition to Padukone, Panday, Chaturvedi, and Karwa, the film features Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in significant parts. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios are supporting the project.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, director Shakun Batra said: “Gehraiyaan for me is not just a movie. It is a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it is a mirror into modern adult relationships, how we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those around. I am immensely glad to have taken this journey with the incredible team and Dharma Productions, the exceptionally talented cast and crew, and now Amazon Prime Video. I believe audiences will relate to this film."

While the film's producer, Karan Johar, said, “Gehraiyaan is an intense, real, and honest observation of modern relationships, and Shakun has done a phenomenal job of portraying the complexities of human emotions. That, combined with the cast’s earnest and powerful performances, make the film a truly compelling story. We’re thrilled to premiere Gehraiyaan on to Amazon Prime Video. This is our second collaboration following Shershaah and we are hoping the film, with its universally appealing subject of love and friendship versus one’s ambition, goals, and struggles, will find resonance with audiences in India and across the world.”