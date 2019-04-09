<em>Darbar</em> First Look: Rajinikanth Turns Cop To Wear Khaki In AR Murugadoss Film

Superstar Rajinikanth is on a roll as after the release of Petta in January, the first look of the actor in AR Murugadoss' new film dropped on the Internet today.

This is the Ghajini director's first project with Rajinikanth. The film will star Nayanthara in the female lead, while Anirudh Ravichander, who composed the music for Rajini's last film Petta, will be joining hands with the Thalaivar once again. This will be Nayanthara's fourth film with the 68-year-old superstar after Chandramukhi, Kuselan and Sivaji.

Here's the first look:

The poster carried a catchy punchline "you decide whether you want me to be good bad or worse," and was splashed with paraphernalia attached to the police, including an IPS shoulder pin, a handcuff, couple of guns and a police dog.

Besides, it features a spectacled and bearded Rajinikanth.

The first look also carried what seemed to be the Gateway of India in Mumbai, hinting that the story might be based in the western metropolis.

Murugadoss' earlier action flick 'Thuppakki', starring top actor Vijay was based in Mumbai.

This is the first tie-up between Rajinikanth and Murugadoss, whose last venture 'Sarkar' with Vijay in the lead had kicked up a row over the depiction of the ruling AIADMK's freebie schemes in an alleged bad light.

Anirudh is scoring the music for the film, his successive outing with the superstar after the hit 'Petta,' whose songs went on to become chartbusters.

Nayantara is playing the leading lady in the film, which is produced by Lyca Productions. Darbar would hit the screens for Pongal (January) 2020.

