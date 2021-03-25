Court Grants Bail To Kangana Ranaut In Javed Akhtar Defamation Case

A bailable warrant against actor Kangana Ranaut was cancelled by a Mumbai court as appeared before it. The warrant against Ranaut was issued in connection with the defamation complaint filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Last month, the Andheri metropolitan magistrate' court had issued summons to Ranaut, directing her to appear on March 1.

As she failed to turn up, the court issued a bailable warrant against her. The warrant was cancelled on Thursday as the actor remained present, her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee said.

Akhtar has filed a complaint against Ranaut for allegedly making false statements against him when she railed about nepotism and `cliques' in Bollywood in the aftermath of

Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Last month, Mumbai police submitted a report in the court, saying prima facie an offence of defamation was made out against her.

(With PTI inputs.)

