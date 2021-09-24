Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Coldplay’s Chris Martin On Collaborating With BTS For ‘My Universe’: ‘I Love Them'

In an interview, Chris Martin has revealed that the idea for their collaboration with KPop band BTS came 'from a loving text'.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin On Collaborating With BTS For ‘My Universe’: ‘I Love Them'
Coldplay's frontman opened up the band's collaboration with BTS for the recently released single 'My Universe' | Source: Instagram

Trending

Coldplay’s Chris Martin On Collaborating With BTS For ‘My Universe’: ‘I Love Them'
outlookindia.com
2021-09-24T18:54:18+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 6:54 pm

British rock band Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin loved collaborating with South Korean pop sensation, BTS for their recently released collaborative effort ‘My Universe’. In an interview with the NME, Chris Martin said he felt “grateful” that he was able to work on this project, since the band had been wanting to collaborate with the popular boyband from Korea.

“I love them, and we love them, and it’s been such a joy. It’s something you could look at so cynically, and we have at times, but anytime there’s actual communication or music between us, it just feels so good. So, I unabashedly and unashamedly feel really grateful for the song, grateful for the person that inspired the song, and grateful for the people we sing it with,” he said in the interview adding that the song’s idea came from “a loving text”.

“It had been in my mind for a while that someone had said BTS were wondering if we’d do a song for them or something like that. And the phrase, ‘My universe,’ in this text was like, ‘Oh, that’s a cool song title,” Martin added.

The ‘Inside My Universe Documentary’ will release on September 26 followed by the release of ‘Supernova 7 Mix’ and ‘Acoustic Version’ on September 27.  

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Chris Martin BTS London South Korea Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Here’s Why Nagarjuna Became Emotional During A Dinner With Aamir Khan

Here’s Why Nagarjuna Became Emotional During A Dinner With Aamir Khan

Both ‘Bigg Boss’ And Me Are Unmarried: Salman Khan

Taapsee Pannu Gives A Savage Response To Trolls Calling Her 'Masculine' In ‘Rashmi Rocket’

Nia Sharma Slams Starkids: If You Take Their Name Aside, Will You Look At Them Twice?

Amit Trivedi ‘Hopes’ His Composition For ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2021 Anthem ‘Resonates Well With Fans’

‘Kota Factory’ Season 2 Review: A Journey of Several Dreams!

Yash Raj Films’ Aditya Chopra Turns Down Deal With Amazon Prime Video Worth Rs. 400 crores: Reports

Rihanna On Her New Music: Whatever You Know Of Rihanna Is Not Going To Be What You Hear

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

More from Art & Entertainment

Tom Felton, Harry Potter's 'Draco Malfoy', Collapses At Ryder Cup

Tom Felton, Harry Potter's 'Draco Malfoy', Collapses At Ryder Cup

Watch: Kristen Stewart Stuns Everyone as Princess Diana In 'Spencer's Trailer'

Watch: Kristen Stewart Stuns Everyone as Princess Diana In 'Spencer's Trailer'

Gulshan Grover Was Cast As Bond Villain In 'Casino Royale'; Explain Why He Was Replaced By Mads Mikkelsen

Gulshan Grover Was Cast As Bond Villain In 'Casino Royale'; Explain Why He Was Replaced By Mads Mikkelsen

Gautam Rode: Social Media Is A Lot Of Pressure, But Pankhuri Awasthy Keeps Pushing Me Hard

Gautam Rode: Social Media Is A Lot Of Pressure, But Pankhuri Awasthy Keeps Pushing Me Hard

Read More from Outlook

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

S.K. Singh / Prestigious tests like JEE and NEET have been breached. A few lakh of rupees can get you an engineering or a medical seat.

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Neeraj Thakur / While cutting India’s rating, Moody’s had cited policy challenges in addressing a prolonged economic slowdown and its deteriorating fiscal position.

RCB Vs CSK: Kohli And Co Face Dhoni's 'Dad's Army'

RCB Vs CSK: Kohli And Co Face Dhoni's 'Dad's Army'

PTI / RCB would look to shrug off the crushing defeat in the previous outing and get their mojo back.

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement