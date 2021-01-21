Chronology Of Sushant Murder: Kangana Blames Nepotism, Mahesh Bhatt On Actor's Birth Anniversary

Marking the 35th birth anniversary of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter on Thursday to recount the alleged events leading up to the actor's suicide, highlighting the contribution of "Mafia PR" and "evil capitalist contracts".

"I have said enough about this but still it isn’t enough," Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut says in a series of tweets.

"Chronology of Sushant murder. 1) Fall out with Aaditya Chopra because self made Sushant refused to be bound by their evil capitalists contracts.Chopra promised to destroy him. 2) KJO and Chopra bound by Nepotism love," she said, referring to the alleged involvement of Aaditya Chopra and Karan Johar in pushing Sushant Singh Rajput out to establish a star brigade based on "nepotism love".

I have said enough about this but still it isn’t enough. Chronology of Sushant murder.

1) Fall out with Aaditya Chopra because self made Sushant refused to be bound by their evil capitalists contracts.Chopra promised to destroy him.

2) KJO and Chopra bound by Nepotism love (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

"Decided to take the matter in his hands, after blockbuster Dhoni KJO promised SSR a franchise but instead dumped him. SSR said he was heartbroken about it. 3) Mafia PR started to circulate obnoxious maligning campaign against him calling him a rapist and drug addict," she added.

"Just then Mahesh Bhatt entred his life and started to psyche him that he is bound to go Parveen Babi way because he was depressed, Bhatt saab if all depressed people go Babi way then your daughter Shaheen should also go that way she is official brand ambassador of depression," Ranaut said, referring to Rhea Chakraborty's alleged relationship with the director and how he cajoled her to leave Sushant Singh.

4) Just then Mahesh Bhatt entred his life and started to psyche him that he is bound to go Parveen Babi way because he was depressed, Bhatt saab if all depressed people go Babi way then your daughter Shaheen should also go that way she is official brand ambassador of depression. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

In an interview with Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami aired in August 2020, Kangana Ranaut spoke about the use of drugs in Bollywood and that it was likely that Sushant was "drugged" to break his mind, or create a "conspiracy" around his "murder".

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine