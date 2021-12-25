Celebs From Around The Globe Wish Fans A Merry Christmas

On the occasion of Christmas, celebrities from the entertainment industry have taken to social media to extend warm holiday greetings to their fans and followers. Social media platforms are filled with wishes from celebrities and netizens.

From Kareena Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan to the Kardashians and BTS' RM; several stars from different industries took to Twitter to convey their Christmas wishes to fans. Due to the emergence of the Omicron strain of the new coronavirus, Christmas celebrations have been kept low-key this year.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

On her official Instagram account, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a cartoonized photo of her family, which included her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and their children Taimur and Jehangir. Within a snow globe, they are photographed. She added a heart emoji to the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Amitabh Bachchan

The megastar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, shared a photoshopped picture of himself in a Santa Costume.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput, who is married to Shahid Kapoor, shared a video of an impromptu Christmas tree she had to set up in the house this year after her regular tree went missing. The 27-year-old claimed that she threw a children's Christmas party, with the primary activity being tree decorating. Zain, her youngest son, also assisted with the work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Kendall Jenner

Supermodel Kendall Jenner gave a glimpse of her holiday decorations in the latest post on Instagram. She stood in front of two ornament-adorned Christmas trees, wearing a stunning black floor-sweeping gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma shared a throwback photo of her and Virat Kohli with Santa Clause. Take a look at the adorable photo:

Karisma Kapoor

Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor shared a photo of her with a hilarious caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Kim Nam-joon Aka RM

BTS' Kim Nam-joon, better known as RM, greeted his followers a Happy Holidays with a photo of himself seated in front of a decorated Christmas tree and another one of a lovely Christmas tree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)



Here are some other posts shared by celebrities:

Merry Christmas everyone! Wishing you a season filled with joy, laughter and blessings twofold! Share the joy of giving ♥ï¸ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 25, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)