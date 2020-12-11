Choreographer-Director Remo D’Souza Suffers Heart Attack, In ICU

Choreographer-director Remo D’Souza has suffered a heart attack and is currently in the ICU of Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

"He had a heart attack. There was a blockage. For now, doctors have done angiography and he is currently in the ICU," sources told PTI.

The hospital sources said the "Race 3" director was admitted today afternoon.

"He's stable now and under observation," sources added.

Besides choreographing several hit tracks, the 46-year-old is known for directing films like Street Dancer 3D, ABCD, ABCD 2 and A Flying Jatt among others.

D'Souza is one of the leading choreographers working in Bollywood, after having worked on films such as "Tum Bin", "Kaante", "Dhoom", "Rock On" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani".

Remo D’Souza has also judged dance reality shows like Dance India Dance, Dance Plus and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

(With PTI Inputs)

