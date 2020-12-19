Children’s Book Series 'Ivy & Bean' To Be Adapted As Live-Action Movies By Netflix

Online streaming platform Netflix has bought the rights to children's book series “Ivy & Bean” and will adapt it into a series of live-action feature films.

According to a press release issued by the platform, the movies based on Annie Barrows’ bestselling children's book series will be divided into one-hour long family films. Kathy Waugh is writing the movies.

“With a one-hour run-time, the 'Ivy & Bean' film series will still very much be movies the whole family can enjoy. Safe, fun and elevated comedy-adventures, they also have the wonderful benefit of giving the youngest members of the family an opportunity to see themselves as the star of their own story," Naketha Mattocks, Netflix's director of family features, said in a statement.

"Ivy & Bean" follows two unlikely friends-- the loud and fearless Bean, and the thoughtful and quiet Ivy. Yet the two discover that an adventure can reveal that even seemingly different people can become the best of friends.

The series comprises of 12 books, written by Barrows and illustrated by Sophie Blackall.

Kindle Entertainment, backed by Lionsgate TV, is producing the movie series.

