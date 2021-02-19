'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor To Hit Theatres On July 9

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, the romantic-drama "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" shall release on July 9, The film is directed by filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor.

Billed as a "progressive love story", the film shall feature Khurrana essaying the role of a cross-functional athlete.

Abhishek Kapoor’s #ChandigarhKareAashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor is all set for a theatrical release on 9th July 2021.

A modern-day love story produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Pragya Kapoor’s Guy in the Sky Pictures. pic.twitter.com/h0CiTZMwi9 — T-Series (@TSeries) February 19, 2021

The announcement of the film's release date was made by the official handle of production house T-Series on Twitter on Friday.

"Abhishek Kapoor’s #ChandigarhKareAashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor is all set for a theatrical release on 9th July 2021.



"A modern-day love story produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Pragya Kapoor’s Guy in the Sky Pictures," read the tweet alongside a picture of the film's team, including producers Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor.

The production of the movie commenced amid the coronavirus pandemic in October 2020 and the team wrapped the film in about 48 days in Chandigarh.

"Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" marks Abhishek Kapoor's return to direction three years after the romantic-drama "Kedarnath".

This is the filmmaker's first collaboration with Khurrana, who was last seen in "Gulabo Sitabo".

Khurrana is currently working on "Anek", which reunites the actor with his "Article 15" director Anubhav Sinha.

Apart from "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui", Vaani Kapoor will also feature in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer "Shamshera" and "Bellbottom", opposite superstar Akshay Kumar.

While "Shamshera" is set to release on June 25, "Bellbottom" will arrive in theatres on May 28.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine