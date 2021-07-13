Cedric The Entertainer To Host The 2021 Emmy Awards

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be back this year with live audience. The ceremony which will take place on September 19 this year will be hosted by popular American actor-comedian Cedric The Entertainer.

"Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honour for me to host this year's Emmy Awards," he said in a statement.

"Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can't wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year," he added.

In 2020, Emmy telecast was the first of Hollywood's major awards ceremonies to have a virtual format amid the coronavirus pandemic. This year's telecast will return to a live, in-person Emmy Awards Ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles with a limited audience of nominees and their guests.

Emmy Award-nominated producers Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart will produce and Hamish Hamilton will direct the telecast. Hudlin said he is very excited to be returning to the Emmys.

"Last year, the restrictions of Covid freed me to do a show that was different than any other award show. We don't plan on repeating ourselves, but we certainly want to try some new ideas that could only be done on the Emmys," he said in a statement.

(With Inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine