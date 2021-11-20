Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Movie Review: Not A Patch On The Original!

The premise was so interesting and perfect for a smart sequel. Alas, director Varun K Sharma runs out of ideas as soon as he begins penning them, it seems. For there is none of the chutzpah, nor innovativeness, not even the quick repartee that we saw in the 2005 film.

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Movie Review: Not A Patch On The Original!
Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji. | Instagram/ @siddhantchaturvedi

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Movie Review: Not A Patch On The Original!
2021-11-20T09:17:20+05:30
Arnab Banerjee
Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 9:17 am

Starring: Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji, Sharvari

Director: Varun K Sharma 

In a scene, Saif Ali Khan aka the original Bunty (though it was Abhishek Bachchan in the first franchise 'Bunty Aur Babli') says to himself, " Swag lao... " It's an important development in the sequel to the film also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari, and of course, Rani Mukerji, but what Khan mutters is apparently missing in this Varun S Sharma directed second part of the earlier blockbuster. Bollywood rarely gets it right in its conscious choice to reprise old characters or in remakes. Rakesh Trivedi alias Bunty (Saif Ali Khan) & Vimmi Trivedi alias Babli (Mukerji) are forced out of retirement after a spate of robberies with their trademark sigil start appearing across India. After 15 years of living a domesticated life in Fursatganj in UTTAR Pradesh, where both lead ordinary lives they get shaken when another couple posing as Bunty & Babli start committing similar crimes in North India. They find it hard to imagine that Even they could have a following. Why even the police believe that these two must be back in action. 

But it's engineering graduates Kunal ( Chaturvedi)and Sonia (Sharvari) masterminding and executing con games and making away with the loot. They leave their mark but somewhere you realize that they may be pretty naïve too. More so, when they get pitted against the original ‘masterminds.’

Can the new pair outsmart the more experienced, more chaloo minds?

The premise was so interesting and perfect for a smart sequel. Alas, director Varun K Sharma runs out of ideas as soon as he begins penning them, it seems. For there is none of the chutzpah, nor innovativeness, not even the quick repartee that we saw in the 2005 film.

Rani tries very hard and succeeds too in bringing back her charm – not to mention some oomph – and despite some scenes and lines being given to her to stand out, seems like a pale comparison to what she was some 15 years back. Khan too would have none of the Bachchan Junior’s Smart Alecky wit that we grew up on, but call it age or some forced writing that lets him down. And let the audience feel cheated too!

And, lastly, the film that gave us the iconic ‘Kajrare..’ will always be remembered for the trio- Bachchans – and the Shankar Mahadevan Javed Ali Alisha Chinoy super-duper hit. In comparison, there is hardly a song here that’s worth humming. I know any comparison is worthless and not quite justifiable because we are almost two decades ahead now, but the sequel happens to be from the same banner- Yashraj-, and so, there is bound to be a judgmental assessment.

I was looking for some fun along the way as both Chaturvedi and Sharvari seem completely at ease playing to the gallery and giving us some entertaining moments. But I guess, after the film was made, even the filmmakers realized that they had to have the old-timers – Khan and Mukerji- act as the savior.

At the end of the 133-minute film, all you remember is Rani’s loud garish makeup and dress sense and Khan’s desperate attempt at infusing some humour in some dead scenes!   

All those looking for an evening out to relive the fun-filled moments, my advice would be to go and watch the earlier version one more time. And yes, jump and roomba to the evergreen …Teri ankhin mein imamki khushboo hai!

And while doing so, must raise a toast to wordsmith Gulzar’s incomparable imagery too!        

