Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

BTS Fans Unhappy With The Way Boy Band Was Treated During Grammy Nominations

Fans were also irritated that the boys were only allowed to declare one category and take turns naming the five nominees.

BTS Fans Unhappy With The Way Boy Band Was Treated During Grammy Nominations
BTS ARMY Criticises The Recording Academy For Having Double Standards. During Grammy Nominations Show | Instagram/@army.bighitoficial

Trending

BTS Fans Unhappy With The Way Boy Band Was Treated During Grammy Nominations
outlookindia.com
2021-11-24T16:54:16+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 4:54 pm

The BTS Army, the name assigned to innemerable fans of South Korean boyband BTS, is upset about how their music idols were treated at the Grammy Award Nominations broadcast, and they've taken to social media to express their displeasure.

Fans pointed out that the global celebrities were only asked to reveal one category of nominations: Best Alternative Music Album.

However, fans noticed a few inconsistencies in the manner the K-Pop group was treated during their appearance. Other performers, such as H.E.R., Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste, and many others, were given descriptions under their names, they remarked. Despite being nominated for a GRAMMY last year, BTS could not say the same.

Fans were furious and lashed out on social media. 

Fans were also irritated that the boys were only allowed to declare one category and take turns naming the five nominees.

At the 2022 Grammy Awards, BTS received only one nomination for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance, which will be held on January 31 in Los Angeles.

The Pop superstars, who made history as the longest-running No. 1 act on the Billboard music charts with their massive commercial smash 'Butter,' received only one nomination, which was far lower than expected.

Coldplay (Higher Power), Doja Cat and SZA (Kiss Me More), Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (I Get a Kick Out of You), and Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco (I Get a Kick Out of You) will compete against Coldplay, Doja Cat and SZA (Kiss Me More), Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (I Get a Kick Out of You), and Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco (I Get a Kick Out of You) (Lonely).
The guys were predicted to win major awards such as Song of the Year and Record of the Year, given the popularity of their song "Butter."

Tags

Outlook Web Desk BTS Grammy Awards Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Atrangi Re' Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush And Sara Ali Khan Starrer Looks Interesting

'Atrangi Re' Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush And Sara Ali Khan Starrer Looks Interesting

When Monisha Sarabhai Met Anupamaa! Rupali Ganguly Pays Tribute To Her Two Favorite Characters!

Shoojit Sircar On 'Sardar Udham': I Wanted Audiences To Take Back Jallianwala Bagh

Shahid Kapoor On 'Jersey': Doing A Remake Can Be Tougher Than Playing An Original Character

John Abraham On Pandemic Serving As An Opportunity To Reset

15 Years Of 'Dhoom 2': Vijay Krishna Acharya Shares What Went Behind Designing The Biggest Action Scenes

Naga Shaurya's 'Lakshya' To Release On December 10

Priyanka Chopra Praises Vir Das For His International Emmy Nomination

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ayush Mehra: On OTT, The Stakes Are Higher Than What It Is On YouTube Or Instagram

Ayush Mehra: On OTT, The Stakes Are Higher Than What It Is On YouTube Or Instagram

Shruti Haasan Gives An Update On Father Kamal Haasan's Health

Shruti Haasan Gives An Update On Father Kamal Haasan's Health

Abhishek Banerjee: Great Actors And Great Ambience Is What You Need For A Great Show

Abhishek Banerjee: Great Actors And Great Ambience Is What You Need For A Great Show

Shahid Kapoor On Cheering Hard For Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi'

Shahid Kapoor On Cheering Hard For Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi'

Read More from Outlook

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

Naseer Ganai / The resignation letters have come from 23 Congress leaders when former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad is holding rallies in Jammu that witnesses huge participation from Congress workers.

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / Parents who are still waiting to adopt feel that the need for multiple stakeholders including Center, States, CARA and PaPs to come together has made it complex.

IND Vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Now Needs To Prove Test Calibre

IND Vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Now Needs To Prove Test Calibre

Koushik Paul / This two-match India vs New Zealand series will be a great opportunity for a young man like Shreyas Iyer to impress the national selectors and take his Test career forward.

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Advertisement