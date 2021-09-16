Britney Spears Makes It To Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People List

American popstar Britney Spears has been named in the Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list this year.

The ‘Toxic’ singer, who recently broke her silence on her traumatising conservatorship which has been going on for the past 13 years, was featured in the magazine under the 'Icon' section and was graced by words of appreciation, written by her friend Paris Hilton.

“When most people think of Britney Spears, they think of Britney the superstar. She’s iconic. A legend….When I think of Britney Spears, I see the sweetest soul. A mother. A friend. A fighter. A young woman who grew up in the tabloid culture of the 2000s, when the paparazzi machine was accepted, unforgiving and cruel….” Hilton wrote.

“Despite the darkness that has surrounded her life, Britney embodies joy and shares the light of her beautiful heart, forever the superstar. So we stand by her and root for her as she turns pain into purpose, her unwavering spirit stronger than ever,” she added.

The ‘Icons’ section also includes names like country superstar Dolly Parton, tennis pro Naomi Osaka and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Oscar-winner Kate Winslet, Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, rapper Lil Nas X, actress Scarlett Johansson and actor Jason Sudeikis made the ‘Artists’ list.

Grammy winner Billie Eilish topped the list of 'Pioneers' alongside gymnast Sunisa Lee, civil rights attorney Ben Crump and fashion designer Aurora James.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)