Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Brad Pitt Wants Him And Angelina Jolie To 'Forgive Each Other And Move Forward' For The Sake Of Their Children

Pitt and Jolie were pronounced officially single in April 2019, but they are still embroiled in a court struggle, particularly over their children's custody.

Brad Pitt Wants Him And Angelina Jolie To 'Forgive Each Other And Move Forward' For The Sake Of Their Children
Brad Pitt Wants Him And Angelina Jolie To 'Forgive Each Other And Move Forward' For The Sake Of Their Children | Instagram/@gentleman_does

Trending

Brad Pitt Wants Him And Angelina Jolie To 'Forgive Each Other And Move Forward' For The Sake Of Their Children
outlookindia.com
2021-12-09T15:38:37+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 09 Dec 2021, Updated: 09 Dec 2021 3:38 pm

For the sake of their children, actor Brad Pitt  said he wishes to reconcile with Angelina Jolie and "move forward." According to US Weekly, Pitt hopes they "forgive each other" and reunite "for the kids' sake if nothing else." For those who are unaware, Pitt and Jolie have six children together. The separated couple have been at loggerheads since their split. 

Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, are the couple's children. Pitt and Jolie announced their divorce in April 2019, but they are still embroiled in a court struggle, particularly over their children's custody. According to a source, Brad Pitt "hates all the bad blood" between him and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

A judge had previously decided in Pitt's favour for splitting custody of their children with Jolie, but the 'Eternals' actress was not thrilled with the decision. According to another report from US Weekly, Jolie "will never forgive" Pitt and "still believes that justice will prevail".  Meanwhile, the actress was photographed with some of her children at the' Eternals' premieres and events, particularly her daughters Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

"There is an extraordinary amount of factual evidence which led the judge...and the many experts who testified...to reach their clear conclusion about what is in the children’s best interests.” one of Pitt's spokespersons told US Weekly.

While he works out the details of his divorce from Angelina Jolie, Pitt isn't planning on moving on with anybody else. “Brad would love to date again, then find that special someone to be with long-term, he hates the process. He is focused on his family, charities and work right now.” said a source.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Jolie, on the other hand, recently opened up about parenting confesses to being "tough" on herself when it comes to being a parent. "I'm not a perfect parent by any means," she says, adding, "Every day I feel like I'm more aware of everything I don't do right. And I'm pretty tough on myself because I feel often, 'Am I doing the right thing? Did I say the right thing?"

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Angelina Jolie Brad Pitt Los Angeles Celebrity Wedding Divorce, Separation, Talaq Custody Children Hollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Life And Death Under AFSPA: A Poet's Grief Of Losing Her Brother

Life And Death Under AFSPA: A Poet's Grief Of Losing Her Brother

Kamya Panjabi Slams Troll Who Said She Couldn't 'Save' Her First Marriage

And The Madman Laughs: A First Hand Account Of Recent Atrocity In Nagaland

Varun Thakur And Nikita Sahota Tie The Knot; Check Out Their Gorgeous Wedding Pictures

Ratna Pathak Shah Backs Indian Cinema, Says 'Film Industry No Longer Laughing Stock'

Abhishek Kapoor Looks Back On His Cinematic Journey

Verses From Mon | A Poet's Ode To The Victims Of Nagaland Firing

Jacqueline Fernandez Questioned By ED For Ten Hours In Money Laundering Case

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 6

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 6

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'RRR' Trailer: Netizens Blown Away By Jr. NTR, Ram Charan In SS Rajamouli's Next

'RRR' Trailer: Netizens Blown Away By Jr. NTR, Ram Charan In SS Rajamouli's Next

Straight Outta Kochi: How John K Sunny aKa Wayword Overcame His Inhibitions Of Rapping In His Mother Tongue

Straight Outta Kochi: How John K Sunny aKa Wayword Overcame His Inhibitions Of Rapping In His Mother Tongue

Women In Hip-Hop: Emerging Rappers Who’re Bringing In A Freshness To The Genre

Women In Hip-Hop: Emerging Rappers Who’re Bringing In A Freshness To The Genre

Ram Madhvani: There Was Burden Of Success While Making 'Aarya 2'

Ram Madhvani: There Was Burden Of Success While Making 'Aarya 2'

Read More from Outlook

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Outlook Web Desk / Farmers will start vacating Delhi border points from Dec 11, this may take some time, says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

Farmers' Agitation: Is it Historic Victory For Farmers?

Farmers' Agitation: Is it Historic Victory For Farmers?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Observers consider it even bigger than the anti-displacement land movement of 2006-08 in Singur-Nandigram-Kalinganagr resulting in the scrapping of an archaic land acquisition act in 2013.

How Disdainfully Has BCCI Sacked Virat As ODI Captain

How Disdainfully Has BCCI Sacked Virat As ODI Captain

Soumitra Bose / The decision to ease Virat Kohli out as ODI captain could have been more professionally handled. All BCCI did was mention a line in a release naming the Test squad to South Africa.

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Ashutosh Sharma / Farmers’ agitation suspended: The modified tractors fitted with music systems started snarling through the protest camping site at Singhu, while the farmers chanted slogans.

Advertisement