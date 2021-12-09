Brad Pitt Wants Him And Angelina Jolie To 'Forgive Each Other And Move Forward' For The Sake Of Their Children

For the sake of their children, actor Brad Pitt said he wishes to reconcile with Angelina Jolie and "move forward." According to US Weekly, Pitt hopes they "forgive each other" and reunite "for the kids' sake if nothing else." For those who are unaware, Pitt and Jolie have six children together. The separated couple have been at loggerheads since their split.

Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, are the couple's children. Pitt and Jolie announced their divorce in April 2019, but they are still embroiled in a court struggle, particularly over their children's custody. According to a source, Brad Pitt "hates all the bad blood" between him and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

A judge had previously decided in Pitt's favour for splitting custody of their children with Jolie, but the 'Eternals' actress was not thrilled with the decision. According to another report from US Weekly, Jolie "will never forgive" Pitt and "still believes that justice will prevail". Meanwhile, the actress was photographed with some of her children at the' Eternals' premieres and events, particularly her daughters Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

"There is an extraordinary amount of factual evidence which led the judge...and the many experts who testified...to reach their clear conclusion about what is in the children’s best interests.” one of Pitt's spokespersons told US Weekly.

While he works out the details of his divorce from Angelina Jolie, Pitt isn't planning on moving on with anybody else. “Brad would love to date again, then find that special someone to be with long-term, he hates the process. He is focused on his family, charities and work right now.” said a source.

Jolie, on the other hand, recently opened up about parenting confesses to being "tough" on herself when it comes to being a parent. "I'm not a perfect parent by any means," she says, adding, "Every day I feel like I'm more aware of everything I don't do right. And I'm pretty tough on myself because I feel often, 'Am I doing the right thing? Did I say the right thing?"