Boney Kapoor Takes Legal Action Against The Makers Of Priya Prakash Varrier’s Bollywood Debut <em>Sridevi Bungalow</em>

A year after she became the social media sensation for her wink, the Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier is back in the headlines.

The actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Sridevi Bungalow, directed by Prasanth Mambully. However, the film has already come under controversy as late Sridevi fans are saying the film is a mockery to the actor's life.

Watch the first official teaser of the movie here:

The 1-minute-49-seconds video shows Varrier in a glamorous avatar and can be seen leading a life of a Bollywood superstar named Sridevi. According to the filmmakers, the movie will basically revolve around Priya's character and how she has been living her luxurious life.

What drew controversy was that at the end of the teaser, viewers will come across a bathtub showing a reference to Sridevi's mysterious death.

However, according to media reports, Varrier has refused to accept or deny whether the film is based on the actress or not.

"I will be playing the role of a lady superstar Sridevi in the film. You have to watch the film and decide if its a story related to Sridevi or not," she told the reporters.

The release date of the film is yet to be revealed.