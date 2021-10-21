Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Bombay High Court To Hear Aryan Khan's Bail Plea On October 26

Aryan Khan's lawyers have informed that Khan's bail petition will be heard in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, next week.

Aryan Khan's bail petition will be heard by the Bombay High Court on October 26. | Source: BCCI-IPL

2021-10-21T12:08:47+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 12:08 pm

The legal counsel for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan have informed that the Bombay High Court will hear the bail petition of Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise, on October 26.

A special NDPS court had rejected the 23-year-old’s bail plea yesterday in connection with the arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3, following the agency’s raid on a cruise off the coast of Mumbai on October 2.

Earlier on Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan visited Aryan Khan in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Prison, where the latter has been kept ever since October 7.

According to the order which denied Aryan Khan’s bail, the court found merit in the arguments presented by the NCB’s legal counsel which said that WhatsApp chats on the 23-year-old’s mobile phone established a nexus between him and drug peddlars. The court also suggested that since Aryan Khan regularly consumed drugs, there is no guarantee that he won’t indulge in it again, while being out on bail.

Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan Mumbai Bollywood
