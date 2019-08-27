Bollywood Showstoppers From The Lakme Fashion Week 2019

Lakme Fashion Week is known not only for its designers, it is known to bring the fashion fraternity together. And also for its slew of celebrity showstoppers dressed up in the season’s most gorgeous looks. Here's a look at everything you missed.

MALIAKA ARORA FOR DIYARAJVIR

Making a show stopping entry for Divyarajvir was Malaika Arora who made a grand appearance in a plunging neckline, fitted choli with giant, layered, fan sleeves and a slinky, rose, embroidered marsala, high-slit long skirt.

KANGANA RANAUT FOR DISHA PATIL

Choosing the ‘Queen’ as her show stopper – Disha Patil brought the glamorous Kangana Ranaut on the catwalk in a powder blue lehenga dazzling with silver work and a stunning will- power choli with a one-sided, extended, shoulder drape.

SHILPA SHETTY FOR PUNIT BALANA

To the foot tapping beat of two drummers, showstopper Shilpa Shetty made a rocking entrance for Punit Balana as she swished down the ramp in a swirling, shimmering, lehenga and a dazzling mirror work halter choli, accessorised with giant latkans and a potli bag.

SHABANA AZMI FOR KAVERI

For a show stopping entry for Kaveri was the gorgeous Shabana Azmi in a black and white layered kurta teamed with a pink pleated dupatta with white frills.

VIJAY VARMA FOR TISA

The very talented actor Vijay Varma strutted down the ramp for Tisa, in an all-black kurta and churidars, teamed with a sequined jacket that set the look for the coming season.

ESHA DEOL FOR HAMLEYS RAMP CAMP

Esha Deol’s tiny, almost two-year-old daughter, Radhya Takhtani stole everyone’s hearts with her debut ramp walk for Hamleys.

DIVA DHAWAN FOR SVA BY SONAM AND PARAS MODI

Ending the show for Sonam and Paras Modi was super model Diva Dhawan, who glided on the ramp in a black, plunging neckline tiny choli and lehenga with a corset style, checked belt.

URVASHI RAUTELA FOR PINK PEACOCK COUTURE BY MASUMI MEWAWALLA

The former Miss Diva and Bollywood actress, Urvashi Rautela, twirled on the ramp for Masumi Mewawalla, in an embroidered, sky blue gown with an attached cape.

GENELIA DESHMUKH FOR SAROJ JALAN

The effervescent and perky Genelia Deshmukh, walked the ramp for Saroj Jalan, twirling in a heavily embellished, red ankle-length lehenga, blouse, long dupatta and jacket.

SOHA ALI KHAN FOR KAVITA AGARWAL

The versatile Bollywood actress, Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, looked regal walking for Kavita Agarwal in a beige lehenga, choli and long dupatta – all heavily embellished with golden and deep green.

NEHA SHARMA FOR KRAFT CORRIDOR

Beautiful Bollywood actress, Neha Sharma, swayed down the runway in a peach lehenga for Kraft Corridor.

KAREENA KAPOOR FOR GAURI & NAINIKA

The grand finale had none other than Lakmé’s brand ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan walking for Gauri & Nainika, looking ravishing in a black off-shoulder gown.