Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
Bollywood Celebs Who Are Supporting SRK Worried Their Kids Could Be 'Next Targets'

According to a source, many actors who have reached out have kids of their own and wonder if they could be the next targets.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB On Oct 3 | Source: BCCI-IPL

2021-10-13T10:58:30+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 10:58 am

A source close to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan has revealed that several celebrities from the film industry who have stood in support of SRK, are worried they could be next “targets”, ever since SRK and Gauri Khan’s son, Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

There has been a steady stream of support from Bollywood including the couple's close friends such as Karan Johar, Salman Khan and others who have visited their residence ‘Mannat’.

According to the source, many actors who have reached out have kids of their own and wonder if they could be the next targets.

"This arrest has proved that no one is safe, and it could be any other star son or daughter in the coming days. To live in fear or to have an open social life is a choice that every celebrity kid will have to make,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the source also revealed that the Bollywood superstar and his wife have “been having sleepless nights” ever since the arrest of their 23-year-old son on October 3.

According to reports, a source close to the couple has revealed that the couple never expected their son to be in jail for such a long time.

“It didn’t dawn on them that this will go on for such a long time. While the news of the arrest sent shock waves through the industry, SRK immediately sought legal advice on the matter dialling up some of the best experts in the country. Satish Maneshinde was approached, and he gave SRK the confidence that Aryan would be out sooner than expected. However, that wasn’t the case as the court rejected his bail plea on the grounds that it was ‘unmaintainable’ and that news really shook the family,” the source said.

"Gauri and SRK make multiple calls through the day to check on his health. Even though there is no direct access to Aryan, information on his well-being is conveyed to the family. There even was a request made to send home-cooked meals and his personal belongings to Aryan," the source added.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan Aryan Khan Salman Khan Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood drugs probe Art & Entertainment
