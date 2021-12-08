Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
General Bipin Rawat Dies: Bollywood Celebrities Pay A Heartfelt Tribute To The Chief Of Defence Staff

General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, December 8. On social media, a number of celebrities have expressed their condolences following his death.

Chief Of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat.

2021-12-08T21:13:08+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 9:13 pm

General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff( CDS), died in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on December 8. A total of 13 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the incident. A total of 14 people were on board. On social media, a number of Bollywood celebrities have expressed their condolences following Bipin Rawat's death.

When the Mi-series chopper crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu, CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife, defence assistant, security commandos, and an IAF pilot were on board. On social media, Bollywood celebrities have expressed their sorrow over his death.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn wrote a heartfelt tweet which stated "Grieved to know about the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and his troops of the Indian Armed Forces. My deepest condolences to all their families (sic)."

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal Tweeted  "PRAYERS FOR. CDS SHRI BIPIN RAWAT JI (sic)."

