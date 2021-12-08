General Bipin Rawat Dies: Bollywood Celebrities Pay A Heartfelt Tribute To The Chief Of Defence Staff

General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff( CDS), died in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on December 8. A total of 13 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the incident. A total of 14 people were on board. On social media, a number of Bollywood celebrities have expressed their condolences following Bipin Rawat's death.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn wrote a heartfelt tweet which stated "Grieved to know about the untimely demise of Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and his troops of the Indian Armed Forces. My deepest condolences to all their families (sic)."

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal Tweeted "PRAYERS FOR. CDS SHRI BIPIN RAWAT JI (sic)."

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi tweeted and expressed his grief on knowing about the sadful and unfortunate demise and states "Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Gen #BipinRawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. Sir, we salute you for 4 decades of selfless service to our motherland. I join our nation in mourning the loss of one of India’s finest soldiers. #RIP #OmShanti (sic)."

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia also shared a picture of Bipin Rawat and wrote "Extremely saddened on hearing about the tragic death of CDS General #BipinRawat, Mrs. Madhulika Rawat and 11 army personnel (sic)."

Former television actress and politician Smriti Irani shared her sorrow and posted on Twitter which states as below:

Actor Ashok Pandit put up multiple tweets and expressed his hearfelt condolences by stating that the nation will forever be indebted for the service of CDS Bipin Rawat.

In the last hours of Gen. #BipinRawat d country prayed for his life in unison,but death won over.He lived a life of a tiger;defending d country with all his valour and courage and in d end too he didn’t give up without a fight. It is an irreparable loss to d nation.

actor Siddharth wrote, "Devastating news of the Helicopter crash involving CDS Gen #BipinRawat, his wife and other dignitaries. Prayers for their families and hoping for some positive development coming in. Life is so fragile and unpredictable (sic).''