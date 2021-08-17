August 17, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Bob Dylan Accused Of Sexually Abusing 12-Year-Old Girl In 1965

Bob Dylan Accused Of Sexually Abusing 12-Year-Old Girl In 1965

According to reports, an 80-year-old woman has filed a lawsuit against the singer-songwriter for sexually abusing her for a period of six weeks in his apartment in New York.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 August 2021, Last Updated at 10:29 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Bob Dylan Accused Of Sexually Abusing 12-Year-Old Girl In 1965
Bob Dylan has been accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in 1865.
Source: Instagram
Bob Dylan Accused Of Sexually Abusing 12-Year-Old Girl In 1965
outlookindia.com
2021-08-17T10:29:05+05:30

Celebrated American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has been accused of sexual abuse of a 12-year-old in 1965. According to reports, woman, who turned 80 in May this year,  sued the singer, accusing him of sexually abusing her for a period of six weeks between April and May in 1965.

The alleged abuse took place at the apartment Dylan owned in New York's famous Chelsea Hotel, according to the lawsuit. The woman, referred to as ‘JC’ in the court documents alleges that the singer "exploited his status as a musician to provide J.C. with alcohol and drugs and sexually abuse her multiple times."

She has also accused Dylan of physically threatening her.

The lawsuit was filed a day before the window for filing claims under New York State's Child Victims Act closed. The accuser, who now lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, says Dylan caused her "severe psychological damage and emotional trauma." She is seeking unspecified damages.

A spokesperson for Dylan, whose real name is Robert Zimmerman, said "the 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended."

(With Inputs from Agencies)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Music Helped Deepika Padukone To Get Into Her Character For Shakun Batra's Film

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Bob Dylan New York Music Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos