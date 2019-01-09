Birthday Wishes Pour In As Actor Farhan Akhtar Turns 45

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Actor Farhan Akhtar turned 45 on Wednesday and was showered with birthday wishes by Bollywood celebrities and singers.

The actor-director-producer and writer is known for acting in films like 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Rock On'. Akhtar made him direction debut with the 2001 film 'Dil Chahta Hai'.

Zoya Akhtar shared a throwback picture of little baby brother on Instagram with the caption, "Happy Birthday Farhan. May you always look this cute in passport pictures and may you never post mine as revenge. I J’adore You.

Rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar exposing Akhtar's "coolest" tattoo in the world also shared an image on Instagram with the caption, "Because he has the coolest tattoo in the world and because it’s his bday! Happy birthday my sweet grumps. love you loads."

Preity Zinta posted a picture with her dressed up as a cop and Akhtar as a bandit and captioned it as, "Happy birthday. Wish you loads of love, laughter & happiness today & always. Xoxo"

Singer Shankar Mahadevan wrote, "To one of the most talented people I know and the most adorable human being!!! My brother and a dear dear friend! Happy birthday bro

Loads of love..."