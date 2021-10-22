‘Bigg Boss’ To Contestants: Lose Rs 25 Lakhs From The Prize Money Or Get Out

The ‘Junglewasis’ have been on the receiving end of major twists over the last few days. It's evident they have caught the wrath of ‘Bigg Boss’ himself. They have understood clearly that they have to give their best to survive in the wild. But the intense challenges and conflicts of the contest haven't deterred the contestants from having fun.

As always, Tejasswi Prakash creates another hilarious moment as she frivolously decides on the baaraatis (wedding guests) at her and Nishant Bhat’s wedding. The rest of the ‘Junglewasis’ chime in and predict the behaviour of the contestants at their wedding.

Nishat Bhat quips that Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer will be coming in ‘mind-blowing’ outfits. Tejasswi Prakash goes a step further and says, “Apne honeymoon suite mein pehle woh jaakar trial karke aayenge (they would go to their honeymoon suite first and try the outfits out)!” Everybody roars with laughter. Even Nishant Bhat mocks how Shamita Shetty will enquire about the food, “Is this gluten-free?” Tejasswi Prakash imagines Shamita Shetty complaining. She teases, “Tumne apne shaadi mein kuch bhi gluten-free nahi rakha (You’ve not kept anything gluten-free on your menu)? There’s no oatmeal, there’s nothing. Oh my God!” Karan Kundrra also added how Afsana Khan would be talli (drunk).

But all their fun and jokes get ruined as VishwasunTREE throws another big twist. She announces, “Ab jungle bhi khatam hone jaa raha hai (Now the jungle is also going to get over).” Everyone listens with shock. VishwasunTREE informs them that they now have two options: either entering the house by facing the deduction of Rs 25 lakhs from their prize money or being out of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Feeling a chill down their spine, everyone convince Jay Bhanushali to give up his stubbornness to keep all the money. To stay in the game, the ‘Junglewasis’ have only one play left, face the deduction and enter the house.