‘Bigg Boss’ Punishes Housemates For Breaking Rules; Jay Bhanushali Slams Shamita Shetty And Afsana Khan

The rules of the 'Bigg Boss' house are sacred. Anyone who breaks them is bound to face the consequences sooner or later. Some contestants have become reckless and forgotten the law of the land. It's time to pay the price now. 'Bigg Boss' reminds the contestants of the ruler of the house and gives them a glimpse of the consequences of taking rules for granted.

From Shamita Shetty consistently speaking in English to Afsana Khan falling asleep during tasks, the blatant violation of rules has not gone unnoticed. As the contestants gather around for their next task, which brings them this week's food ration, ‘Bigg Boss’ cancels it mid-task, leaving them with limited food items for the housemates. This triggers a huge fight in the house.

Tempers fly as the drama unfolds. Jay Bhanushali is furious with Afsana Khan and Shamita Shetty's callous behaviour, screaming at them. Shamita Shetty storms away, upset that she is not the only one who speaks in English. She mocks, "Ghar se bahar hi kardo mujhe (Throw me out of the house only)!" While Jay Bhanushali and Shamita Shetty try to hash it out, she points out to Jay Bhanushali that he should have named everyone who speaks in English. Jay Bhanushali responds that the lack of food in the house triggered this reaction. “Toh main kya karu (What should I do)?” retorts Shamita Shetty.

Afsana Khan, on the other hand, yells at everyone who targets her. Jay Bhanushali lashes out at her saying, "Ek toh galti karti ho, upar se unchi aawaz mein baat kar rahi ho (First you did the mistake and now you’re screaming at others)!" Afsana Khan goes berserk and slams her bottle of water to the ground in anger!

Meanwhile, the Jay-Veeru friendship (between Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian) has gone for a toss as they start locking horns. While confronting their issues, they both hurl insults at one another before walking away. Is this the end of their friendship?