Advertisement
Monday, Nov 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Bigg Boss’ Punishes Housemates For Breaking Rules; Jay Bhanushali Slams Shamita Shetty And Afsana Khan

‘Bigg Boss’ caught Shamita Shetty speaking in English and Afsana Khan for falling asleep during tasks. Jay Bhanushali slams the two for flouting rules, and a big fight happens amidst them all.

‘Bigg Boss’ Punishes Housemates For Breaking Rules; Jay Bhanushali Slams Shamita Shetty And Afsana Khan
Jay Bhanushali Slams Afsana Khan And Shamita Shetty | PR Handout

Trending

‘Bigg Boss’ Punishes Housemates For Breaking Rules; Jay Bhanushali Slams Shamita Shetty And Afsana Khan
outlookindia.com
2021-11-08T18:49:39+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 6:49 pm

The rules of the 'Bigg Boss' house are sacred. Anyone who breaks them is bound to face the consequences sooner or later. Some contestants have become reckless and forgotten the law of the land. It's time to pay the price now. 'Bigg Boss' reminds the contestants of the ruler of the house and gives them a glimpse of the consequences of taking rules for granted.

From Shamita Shetty consistently speaking in English to Afsana Khan falling asleep during tasks, the blatant violation of rules has not gone unnoticed. As the contestants gather around for their next task, which brings them this week's food ration, ‘Bigg Boss’ cancels it mid-task, leaving them with limited food items for the housemates. This triggers a huge fight in the house.

Tempers fly as the drama unfolds. Jay Bhanushali is furious with Afsana Khan and Shamita Shetty's callous behaviour, screaming at them. Shamita Shetty storms away, upset that she is not the only one who speaks in English. She mocks, "Ghar se bahar hi kardo mujhe (Throw me out of the house only)!" While Jay Bhanushali and Shamita Shetty try to hash it out, she points out to Jay Bhanushali that he should have named everyone who speaks in English. Jay Bhanushali responds that the lack of food in the house triggered this reaction. “Toh main kya karu (What should I do)?” retorts Shamita Shetty.

Afsana Khan, on the other hand, yells at everyone who targets her. Jay Bhanushali lashes out at her saying, "Ek toh galti karti ho, upar se unchi aawaz mein baat kar rahi ho (First you did the mistake and now you’re screaming at others)!" Afsana Khan goes berserk and slams her bottle of water to the ground in anger!

Meanwhile, the Jay-Veeru friendship (between Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian) has gone for a toss as they start locking horns. While confronting their issues, they both hurl insults at one another before walking away. Is this the end of their friendship?

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Salman Khan Mumbai Bigg Boss Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

WATCH | Patna Diaries: A Chhath Story Like No Other

WATCH | Patna Diaries: A Chhath Story Like No Other

Raqesh Bapat: Would Let Shamita Shetty Win ‘Bigg Boss 15’, If It’s Just Us At The End

Covid-19 Pandemic Caused A Shift In The Way People Engage With Clothing: Raghavendra Rathore

Manisha Koirala Spreads Cancer Awareness; Says, ‘I Know The Journey Is Tough, But You’re Tougher’

Nachna Band Kar: Salman Khan Snaps At A Fan Trying To Click Selfie

Shah Rukh Khan's Manager Pooja Dadlani Summoned By Mumbai Police

Art-e-Fact | Art Basel Miami Fair Returns To Life With A Bang

Shabbir Ahluwalia: ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ Is A Little Larger Than Life, But ‘Darmiyaan’ Is Very Real And Relatable

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mexican Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Cruises To Dominant Win, F1 Title In Sight

Mexican Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Cruises To Dominant Win, F1 Title In Sight

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Success of 'Bala' Strengthened Ayushmann Khurrana's Belief In Taking Up Unconventional Stories

Success of 'Bala' Strengthened Ayushmann Khurrana's Belief In Taking Up Unconventional Stories

Mira Nair Gets Notice From Shia Personal Law Board Over 'A Suitable Boy'

Mira Nair Gets Notice From Shia Personal Law Board Over 'A Suitable Boy'

Kanika Dhillon And Himanshu Sharma Become Proud Parents Of Baby Veer Dhillon Sharma

Kanika Dhillon And Himanshu Sharma Become Proud Parents Of Baby Veer Dhillon Sharma

Lovebirds Ieshaan Sehgaal And Miesha Iyer Evicted From Salman Khan's ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Lovebirds Ieshaan Sehgaal And Miesha Iyer Evicted From Salman Khan's ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Read More from Outlook

Chennai Floods: 2015 Repeat? Experts Blame Bad Planning As Heavy Rain Brings City To Standstill

Chennai Floods: 2015 Repeat? Experts Blame Bad Planning As Heavy Rain Brings City To Standstill

Lola Nayar / The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for coastal districts in Tamil Nadu on November 10 and 11 after severe flooding in the Chennai and other parts of the state on Sunday.

Why Akhilesh Yadav’s Ambedkar-Lohia Merger To Eat Into Votes Of Mayawati’s BSP May Not Work

Why Akhilesh Yadav’s Ambedkar-Lohia Merger To Eat Into Votes Of Mayawati’s BSP May Not Work

Vikas Pathak / Samajwadi Party chief's bid to cut Bahujan Samaj Party's votes ahead of UP elections 2022 may not be successful owing to the party's past record, experts tell Outlook.

T20 World Cup, LIVE: Indian Bowlers Make Merry; Namibia 47/4

T20 World Cup, LIVE: Indian Bowlers Make Merry; Namibia 47/4

Jayanta Oinam / Follow here live cricket scores of India vs Namibia in Dubai. This is the last Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Himachal Pradesh To Resume Physical Classes For Primary School Students This Month, All You Need To Know

Himachal Pradesh To Resume Physical Classes For Primary School Students This Month, All You Need To Know

Ashwani Sharma / Schools can resume for classes 3 onwards from November 10, while classes 1 and 2 will be allowed to resume physical schooling from November 15 onward.

Advertisement