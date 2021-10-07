Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 09, 2021
‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Day 4: Fight Between ‘Junglewasis’ And ‘Gharwasis’ Intensifies

The fight between the teams of ‘junglewasis’ and ‘gharwasis’ in the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house intensifies as there are some new schemes and plans coming to play. Here’s all that’s going to happen tonight.

Bigg Boss Written Updates Day 4 | Instagram

2021-10-07T21:28:47+05:30
Published: 07 Oct 2021, Updated: 07 Oct 2021 9:28 pm

Season after season of ‘Bigg Boss’ we witness wonderful friendships, heinous foes, and heartfelt love stories. As the ‘Weekend ka Vaar’ of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ inches closer, viewers have already seen plenty of drama between the ‘Junglewasis’ and Gharwasis’. This year, we saw a different kind of bond between the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ contestants, who put up a united front and made life hell for those living in the jungle! They played dirty by stealing the pieces of the map and the ‘Junlgewasis’ seem to have had enough. The drama and tensions increase as the tables are about to turn upside down for the ‘Gharwasis’.

The ‘Junglewasis’ scheme to break the unity between the ‘Gharwasis’ and pit them against each other seems to have worked well. Pratik Sehajpal’s aggressive reaction to their plans was the melting point and the ‘darrar (divide)’ between the OTT contestants was imminent. Shamita Shetty furiously tells Pratik, ‘Har cheez mei teri manmani nahi ho sakti hai (You cannot have your way every time)’ and she hands over a piece of the map to the ‘Junglewasis’. Shots have been fired and this was the final nail in the coffin that ignited an argument between Nishant and Shamita. Nishant blows his cool and screams at her saying, ‘What you did is wrong Shamita, you had to ask’ and goes on to tell Shamita to shut up!

Excited and confident that their divide and rule plan would work, Vishal wonders, ‘Phoot daalna hai toh ek ko alag rakho do se, aur apne aap hojayega (If you want to divide them then keep they away from each other)’. Well, the ‘Gharwasis’ are not going to sit back and take it, they’re ready for war and give an open challenge that they will invade the house!

The drama continues to intensify and unfold as we see a new side of Karan Kundrra – the mastermind of another attack plan of the ‘Junglewasis’ to close the ‘Gharwasis’ bathrooms and steal their ‘rashan (ration)’. Of course, this leads to a verbal spat between Nishant and Karan, where Karan gives an open ‘chunauti (duel invite)’ to the ‘Gharwasis’ and says, “Tum teeno ko meri nasihat ye hai ke apna ghar sambhal lo, kyunki hum aane wale hai (I am advising you three to take care of your house as we are coming in)”. The war reaches its pinnacle when the ‘Junglewasis’ attack the house and the ‘Gharwasis’ fight them.

Will the 'Gharwasis' overcome their disputes and fight the 'Junglewasis’ gameplay, or will they fall prey to it?

