‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Day 3: All Junglewasis Nominated For Elimination Because Of Pratik Sehajpal

It’s only been a few days in the show ‘Bigg Boss’, but we've already witnessed plenty of drama among the contestants, whether it's battling, laughter, or love. Every year, we see some incredible friendships, horrible adversaries, and love stories. This time, however, the love story is unlike any other since it involves none other than ‘Bigg Boss’ himself.

Actress Tejasswi Prakash, who is known for her one-liners, quirkiness, and naivete, is professing love for him in the home, referring him affectionately as ‘baby.’ She further expresses that her 'baby' is flawless and has eight-pack abs but whines, 'Yeh kuch karte hi nahi hai (He doesn’t do anything).' To which Jay Bhanushali mocks, ‘Inse kuch hota hi nahi (He is unable to do anything).' Everyone bursts out laughing. Fellow competitors, on the other hand, love Tejasswi's adorable conversation with ‘Bigg Boss’.

Meanwhile, the feud between Jay and Pratik grows worse. In a fit of rage, Pratik breaks a part of the ‘Bigg Boss’ property, prompting the latter to nominate all Junglewasis for elimination. This infuriated the nominated contestants, who condemned the decision. Taking Jay's side, Vishal Kotian asks ‘Bigg Boss’ why no action was taken against Pratik when he became physical with Jay. He urges him to take a fair judgement, as well as agrees to nominate him for this statement for the rest of the season since he believes 'Janta (Public)' will save him.

In the midst of all the fights, VishwasunTREE made the ‘Bigg Boss’ girls happy by returning their make-up kits. The girls were overjoyed at the sight of the kits with Tejasswi even thanking her ‘Baby’.

Also, how is it possible that ‘Bigg Boss’ ho, aur bhoot pe charcha na ho (It’s ‘Bigg Boss’ and there is no discussion of ghosts)? Afsana says that there is a bhoot (ghost) inside her who wants to kiss Shamita Shetty. The contestants have a hearty laugh on that. One never knows whether it's a bhoot (ghost) or Afsana's desire to kiss Shamita.

