Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Day 3: All Junglewasis Nominated For Elimination Because Of Pratik Sehajpal

‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant Pratik Sehajpal breaks house property in a fit of rage, and because of his actions all Junglewasis get nominated for elimination. Here’s all that happened on Day 3 of ‘BB 15’.

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Day 3: All Junglewasis Nominated For Elimination Because Of Pratik Sehajpal
Bigg Boss 15 Written Updates Day 3 | Instagram

Trending

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Day 3: All Junglewasis Nominated For Elimination Because Of Pratik Sehajpal
outlookindia.com
2021-10-06T21:29:30+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 06 Oct 2021, Updated: 06 Oct 2021 9:29 pm

It’s only been a few days in the show ‘Bigg Boss’, but we've already witnessed plenty of drama among the contestants, whether it's battling, laughter, or love. Every year, we see some incredible friendships, horrible adversaries, and love stories. This time, however, the love story is unlike any other since it involves none other than ‘Bigg Boss’ himself.

Actress Tejasswi Prakash, who is known for her one-liners, quirkiness, and naivete, is professing love for him in the home, referring him affectionately as ‘baby.’ She further expresses that her 'baby' is flawless and has eight-pack abs but whines, 'Yeh kuch karte hi nahi hai (He doesn’t do anything).' To which Jay Bhanushali mocks, ‘Inse kuch hota hi nahi (He is unable to do anything).' Everyone bursts out laughing. Fellow competitors, on the other hand, love Tejasswi's adorable conversation with ‘Bigg Boss’.

Meanwhile, the feud between Jay and Pratik grows worse. In a fit of rage, Pratik breaks a part of the ‘Bigg Boss’ property, prompting the latter to nominate all Junglewasis for elimination. This infuriated the nominated contestants, who condemned the decision. Taking Jay's side, Vishal Kotian asks ‘Bigg Boss’ why no action was taken against Pratik when he became physical with Jay. He urges him to take a fair judgement, as well as agrees to nominate him for this statement for the rest of the season since he believes 'Janta (Public)' will save him.

In the midst of all the fights, VishwasunTREE made the ‘Bigg Boss’ girls happy by returning their make-up kits. The girls were overjoyed at the sight of the kits with Tejasswi even thanking her ‘Baby’.

Also, how is it possible that ‘Bigg Boss’ ho, aur bhoot pe charcha na ho (It’s ‘Bigg Boss’ and there is no discussion of ghosts)? Afsana says that there is a bhoot (ghost) inside her who wants to kiss Shamita Shetty. The contestants have a hearty laugh on that. One never knows whether it's a bhoot (ghost) or Afsana's desire to kiss Shamita.

Also Read: ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Day 2: Jay Bhanushali And Pratik Sehajpal Come Close To Blows

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Salman Khan Mumbai Bigg Boss Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Satyajeet Dubey: If The Character Is Supposed To Be ‘Baahubali’, I Will Become ‘Baahubali’

Satyajeet Dubey: If The Character Is Supposed To Be ‘Baahubali’, I Will Become ‘Baahubali’

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Contestant Zeeshan Khan Makes It Official With His 'Baby Buns' Reyhna Pandit

Karan Tacker Injures Himself During Shoot In Jharkhand

Watch: Kishwer Merchant And Suyyash Rai Reveal Their Baby’s Face

Bhuvan Bam’s Debut Web Series ‘Dhindora’s Trailer Gets Praise From ‘Baahubali’ Maker SS Rajamouli

Dia Mirza Questions, Can We Thrive In An Unhealthy Ecosystem?

The Goddess And Other Stories

Mahalaya 2021: All You Need To Know About The Hindu Festival

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakunta

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakunta

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Rani Mukerji, Kajol Will Celebrate Durga Puja Virtually Due To Covid-19

Rani Mukerji, Kajol Will Celebrate Durga Puja Virtually Due To Covid-19

Mrunal Thakur Wraps Up The Shoot Of 'Pippa'

Mrunal Thakur Wraps Up The Shoot Of 'Pippa'

Chandan Roy Sanyal Is ‘Thrilled’ To Play ‘An Out-And-Out Villain’ In ‘Sanak’

Chandan Roy Sanyal Is ‘Thrilled’ To Play ‘An Out-And-Out Villain’ In ‘Sanak’

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt In Delhi To Complete Shooting Of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt In Delhi To Complete Shooting Of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

Read More from Outlook

Rahul And Priyanka Together Leave For Lakhimpur Kheri

Rahul And Priyanka Together Leave For Lakhimpur Kheri

Outlook Web Desk / Sitapur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Pyarelal Maurya said that Priyanka Gandhi has been released from detention.

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Farmer leader Paramjeet Singh Pummy told Outlook that he saw Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son exiting car that mowed over four protesting farmers on Sunday.

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021, Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore Eye 100th IPL win

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021, Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore Eye 100th IPL win

PTI / Follow live cricket scores of RCB vs SRH. A win versus Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight can take Royal Challengers Bangalore to the second spot in the IPL 2021 standings.

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Beginning today in a 3-part series we look at the current euphoria around the Indian stock markets when experts are confused with the meteoric rise of the markets despite no comparative growth in the economy.

Advertisement