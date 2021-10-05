Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Day 2: Jay Bhanushali And Pratik Sehajpal Come Close To Blows

‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestants Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal were almost about to get into a fist fight when the others parted them away. Here’s all that happened inside the ‘BB 15’ house today.

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Day 2: Jay Bhanushali And Pratik Sehajpal Come Close To Blows
Bigg Boss 15 Written Updates Day 2 | Instagram

Trending

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Day 2: Jay Bhanushali And Pratik Sehajpal Come Close To Blows
outlookindia.com
2021-10-05T21:12:38+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 05 Oct 2021, Updated: 05 Oct 2021 9:12 pm

It's been 72 hours since the launch of India's favourite reality television show, ‘Bigg Boss 15’, and the drama has already started unfolding. Earlier this week, contestants entered the ‘Bigg Boss’ jungle and set the action rolling. Even as the host Salman Khan guides contestants through the daunting jungle, sparks fly in the house. The latter, split between Gharwasis and Junglewasis, has the house and the jungle assigned to them, respectively. While some contestants enjoy and explore the wilderness, other contestants’ unhinged curiosity leads them to the restricted area. The episode from October 5 has quite a few entertaining and drama filled-moments in store for fans.

Within just three days, sides are taken. Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal's rift has widened from the previous episode, escalating into a 'Bigg' fight with other contestants rallying around them. During a task, they both get into a spat, catching everyone's attention. As the bickering gets worse, Jay and Pratik push each other, breaking the glass divider. They nearly come to blows, with everyone stopping them just in the nick of time. Pratik shows his furious side by banging his chest after Jay mocks him, "Tu khatam ho gaya (You’re finished)!"

After Pratik grabs his collar, Jay loses his calm. "Game over! Ab koi rules nahi hai mere liye! (The game just got over. There are no more rules in here for me),” he expresses.

But this episode also witnesses contestants having a gala time. Afsana Khan comes to the rescue to prepare food for her fellow contestants who are in the jungle. While some cheered for her, others even gave her instructions to make snacks as per their liking. "Bigg Boss mujhe daante toh kaun responsible hai (Who will be responsible if Bigg Boss reprimands me)?" Afsana reacts to the instructions to which everyone inside the jungle arena raises their hands in joy. Along with some exciting fights, contestants also have their share of peach and calm.

Will ‘Bigg Boss’ make Pratik and Jay bear the brunt of this unpleasant fight?

Also Read: 'Bigg Boss 15' Written Updates, Day 1: Fights Begin Early In The ‘BB’ Jungle As Contestants Clash Right Away

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Salman Khan Mumbai Bigg Boss Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Before Aryan Khan, These Celebs Had Been Taken Into Custody By The NCB

Before Aryan Khan, These Celebs Had Been Taken Into Custody By The NCB

‘Bigg Boss 15’: Who’s Getting Paid How Much Per Day!

Nushrratt Bharuccha Injured While Shooting Of A Holi Song For Janhit Mein Jaari

NOSTALGIA

Munmun Dutta And Tanmay Vekaria Share Memories With The Late Ghanshyam Nayak Aka Nattu Kaka

The Last Act

Sussanne Khan Defends Aryan Khan; Says, ‘He Was At The Wrong Place At The Wrong time’

Amidst Rumours Of ‘Sooryvanshi’ Booking All Theatres In India, Disney’s ‘Eternals’ Sticks To Diwali release

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021, Match 50: Delhi Capitals Beat Chennai Super Kings By Three Wickets

IPL 2021, Match 50: Delhi Capitals Beat Chennai Super Kings By Three Wickets

California Oil Spill Reaches Huntington Beach

California Oil Spill Reaches Huntington Beach

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

In PICS: Bollywood Stars Out On The Football Field On Sunday

In PICS: Bollywood Stars Out On The Football Field On Sunday

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ Reunion Finally Happening; Rupali Ganguly Shares Pics From The Shoot

‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ Reunion Finally Happening; Rupali Ganguly Shares Pics From The Shoot

Justin Bieber Ventures Into Cannabis Business To ‘Destigmatize The Consumption Of Recreational Cannabis’

Justin Bieber Ventures Into Cannabis Business To ‘Destigmatize The Consumption Of Recreational Cannabis’

Abhishek Banerjee: 'I am An Actor Because Of The Internet'

Abhishek Banerjee: 'I am An Actor Because Of The Internet'

Mick Jagger Opens Up On The Rolling Stones' Decision To Continue Touring After Charlie Watts' Death

Mick Jagger Opens Up On The Rolling Stones' Decision To Continue Touring After Charlie Watts' Death

Read More from Outlook

Moody's Revises India Outlook From Negative To Stable

Moody's Revises India Outlook From Negative To Stable

Outlook Business Team / It said the decision to change the outlook reflected its view that the downside risks from negative feedback between the real economy and financial system are receding.

Lakhimpur Kheri: How Violence Broke And Why

Lakhimpur Kheri: How Violence Broke And Why

Outlook Web Desk / The incident on Sunday was not isolated but the culmination of a series of incidents. Tension brewed last week after a video of Ajay Mishra Teni warning protesters went viral.

NOSTALGIA: On Revisiting Memories

NOSTALGIA: On Revisiting Memories

Chinki Sinha / The present is unpleasant. We have a past and a yearning that serves as a deflection tactics. In the post-pandemic world, nostalgia could even be a positive thing. Write to us.

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

Chinki Sinha / Draupadi’s tribe increases by the day. There are many injustices, a lot of pain and violence out there.

Advertisement