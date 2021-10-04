Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 05, 2021
Bigg Boss 15 Written Updates, Day 1: Fights Begin Early In The 'BB' Jungle As Contestants Clash Right Away

On the very first day, contestants in the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house have started picking up fights with each other. Here’s all that happened today.

Bigg Boss 15 Written Updates, Day 1 | Instagram

2021-10-04T21:06:24+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 9:06 pm

As promised, ‘Bigg Boss’ is back on your TV screens with another firecracker of a season, loaded with masala entertainment. Host Salman Khan unveiled this year’s jungle theme on the premiere episode over the weekend with a lot of razzmatazz. As the contestants settle inside the house, the trouble in the jungle has started creeping in. As expected, the fireworks started going off already as some contestants brought out their swords.

A big fight erupted between Afsana and Vidhi right after ‘Bigg Boss’ commanded everyone to turn in their belongings except for the essentials. As Vidhi hurried everyone to follow the order, Afsana suddenly lost her nerve and started screaming at her. “Tu hoti kaun hai mujhe bolne waali (who the heck are you to tell me this)?” she fired at her. Equally strong-willed Vidhi also lashed out at Afsana, threatening to hit her to quieten herself down!

Meanwhile, another fight took place between Jay and Pratik. The continuous shenanigans of Pratik regarding the house rules irked Jay and Umar. While Jay warned Pratik to watch his mouth, the latter hit back by bringing up orders of ‘Bigg Boss’. “Mere se tone sambhaal ke rakh (watch your tone when you talk to me),” Jay retorted. While Umar and Karan sided with Jay, Nishant took Pratik’s side. Thus alliances have started forming in the jungle, where survival will become challenging with every passing minute.

Although the real fight is yet to come, it's evident that the jungle has already started to crawl under the skins of the contestants. With all bold personalities holed up in one space, brace yourselves for some high-octane action and drama.

