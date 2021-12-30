Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 15': Devoleena Bhattacharjee Expresses Discomfort Over Abhijeet Bichukale's Remarks

The conversation between 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants Abhijeet Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee was the highlight of the recent episode as the actress told him that she gets uncomfortable with his comments and touch.

'Bigg Boss 15': Devoleena Bhattacharjee Expresses Discomfort Over Abhijeet Bichukale's Remarks
'Bigg Boss 15' contestants Abhijit Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Trending

'Bigg Boss 15': Devoleena Bhattacharjee Expresses Discomfort Over Abhijeet Bichukale's Remarks
outlookindia.com
2021-12-30T22:55:58+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 10:55 pm

'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Abhijeet Bichukale ended up passing some remarks on television actress and contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The former told the actress that if she would wear a western dress then he would come in 'Shah Rukh Khan mode' and that they can do the 'Emraan Hashmi' scene, Bhattacharjee  asks him, "which one."

Bichukale replied with some weird expressions and later, Bhattacharjee runs behind him in a funny way. The was a funny banter that happened amid the two but seems like it did make Bhattacharjee very uncomfortable as even earlier Bichukale has passed such comments on her that have made her angry.

Later in the day, contestant Pratik Sehajpal stopped Bhattacharjee and he held her. Later, Bichukale passes a comment and stated, "Ye vadapav ki mirchi lagti hain mujhe (she looks fiery to me)". Sahajpal later told Bhattacharjee that she must rightly express her discomfort to him and tell him that this is not okay.

Later in the episode, it was seen that Bhattacharjee expressed her feelings out and opened to Bichukale. The actress told him that it's very different when Sahajpal touches her she likes him and she does not get uncomfortable. However, she later tells him clearly that she is not doubting his intentions, or on what intentions he has said certain things but the actress does tell him that she always had a problem with his attitude, remarks, and touch and that he should absolutely stop it as it makes her feels very weird.

But Bichukale does not let Bhattacharjee complete her grievance as he was allegedly scared that she would say something on camera. He cuts her off on every sentence and asks to discontinue this conversation as he is not interested in it. Later, Sahajpal comes and the conversation comes to an end and Bichukale dodges it completely. 

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Devoleena Bhattacharjee Abhishek Bichukale Pratik Sahajpal Mumbai India Bigg Boss Entertainment TV Reality Shows Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

From Satyadev to Shalini Pandey: The Big Tollywood-Bollywood Crossover

From Satyadev to Shalini Pandey: The Big Tollywood-Bollywood Crossover

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Gets Postponed Due To Rising Covid 19 Cases

See Pics: Karishma Tanna Shares Snaps With Fiance Varun Bangera

In Pics: Salman Khan Rings In New Year With Iulia Vantur, Close Friends

Fans Drool Over Hrithik Roshan’s Shirtless Selfie From Maldives; Call Him 'Hottest Hunk'

Book Review | The Sahils Of Queer Street

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I See A Lot Of Fakeness In Bollywood Parties

Sivakarthikeyan To Make His Tollywood Debut With Director Anudeep KV's Next

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Mrunal Thakur Test's Positive For Covid-19

Mrunal Thakur Test's Positive For Covid-19

Sands Of Time - Part 6 | The Biggest Star In The World Who Turned Down Frank Capra

Sands Of Time - Part 6 | The Biggest Star In The World Who Turned Down Frank Capra

Binge-Watch These Films And Shows All Through January 2022

Binge-Watch These Films And Shows All Through January 2022

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Welcome 2022 With 'Hakuna Matata' Energy

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Welcome 2022 With 'Hakuna Matata' Energy

Read More from Outlook

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Jai Arjun Singh / How zombie films, or almost-zombie films, have dealt with apocalypse, social crisis and personal desolation

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Outlook Web Desk / Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh reached the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital to visit the injured devotees while two members of the inquiry committee reached Katra to review situation.

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Aditya Kumar / After an eventful 2021 that included Tokyo Olympics, India's top sportspersons face a challenging 2022. Their dreams and aspirations remain as high as ever.

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation

Advertisement