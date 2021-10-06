Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021
Bhuvan Bam’s Debut Web Series ‘Dhindora’s Trailer Gets Praise From ‘Baahubali’ Maker SS Rajamouli

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is set to come up with his debut web series called ‘Dhindora’. The show’s trailer was launched recently and it got praises coming in from ‘Baahubali’ filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

SS Rajamouli Praises Bhuvan Bam For Dhindora

2021-10-06T16:56:25+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 06 Oct 2021, Updated: 06 Oct 2021 4:56 pm

The teaser for content creator Bhuvan Bam's forthcoming web series ‘Dhindora’ was released recently. While it has been getting a lot of praises from everywhere, filmmaker SS Rajamouli also has wished the YouTuber for the upcoming series. On his YouTube account, Bam plans to release his own web series including all of the characters that he has created over the years.

Rajamouli rushed to Twitter to congratulate Bam and wish him the best. Sharing a poster of Dhindora, Rajamouli wrote, "Have heard that @bhuvan_bam is the first content creator from India to make a show with all the characters he has created on his channel. Makes me so happy to see young talent bringing new ideas for audiences. Wishing him all the best for #Dhindora !! @Rohitonweb @himankgaur (sic)."

Bhuvan Bam is one of India's most prominent YouTubers. On Twitter, he debuted the trailer for his new web series. Have a look:

Bam also retweeted Rajamouli’s tweet and wrote, "What an honour! Thank you sir @ssrajamouli (sic)."

Dhindora is the first web series produced by BB Ki Vines. The plot focuses around Bhuvan, whose life is turned upside down after his friend Babloo wins the jackpot. However, the aftermath of the victory is turmoil in Bhuvan's family's life. Dhindora, directed by Himank Gaur, will premiere on YouTube on October 14.

Bhuvan Bam will portray nine different roles in Dhindora. He has worn many hats for the series, from authoring the plot and dialogues to developing the characters, composing background music, and penning the three songs.

