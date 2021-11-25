Bharti Singh's Candid Take On Her Latest YouTube Show: 'The Indian Game Show'

The latest show the 'Indian game show' on Bharti TV by popular comedian, host, and actor Bharti Singh has garnered a lot of interest. The show will feature a record-breaking 101 celebrities, and Singh is ecstatic to embark on her new adventure.

“Yes, 101 celebrities came to our new 'Indian Game show'. I really didn’t know that this is a record number, but yes I haven't heard about 101 celebrities coming to any other show. So it’s a big achievement for me and Haarsh (Limbachiyaa; writer, host, and Bharti’s husband),” she said in a press statement.

In this show, a lot of people participated from the TV and music industries. YouTube celebrities also joined in. “Singers like Asees Kaur, Divya Kumar, composer Sachin-Jigar, Meet brothers, from TV, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda Ji, Chandan Prabhakhar, Sudesh Lehri, YouTubers like Team 07, Ashnoor Kaur, Chinki-Minki (Surabhi - Samriddhi), Siddharth Nigam, Abhishek Nigam, Manav and Unnati, choreographers Terence Lewis, Kishen Bilagali (winner of Dance Deewane), actors Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Punit Pathak, Aditya Narayan, Mubeen Saudagar... I can't even remember so many names, all of them came. I am grateful and thankful to them all,” said Singh.

People have high expectations from the show. “I know people have hopes pinned on the show and I hope I am able to live up to that. Yes, we are quite nervous, especially me. Haarsh is busy with his work so I don't know how nervous he is. But I'm sure he's worried too. We have full trust in ourselves and on our team who have been working really hard. Overconfident ho jao toh cheeze acchi nahi hoti ( If we become overconfident, then things don't go well). So, fingers crossed, hope everything will go well,” she adds.

Managing so many actors and production of such a huge canvas is quite a task. “We didn't find it difficult though probably because we didn't have a celebrity manager or any agency to bring them. These all are my friends, they just came on the show when I requested them. So a big thank you to all of them for their love and support,” she shares.

What is your message to Limbachiyaa and Singh fans? “So Haarsh and I don't ever call them our fans but family because of the amount of love these people have for us. Our show is starting November 25 onwards on Bharti TV, my YouTube channel, and I hope everyone would enjoy watching it, comment, and also share feedback, suggestions. Please shower some love to my YouTube channel and do subscribe,” she urges.

The fans of the couple love to see them together. “It means a lot for us. Haarsh and I love working together. I'm a bit nervous right now, but it's a quite good feeling. Jo bhi hoga acha hi hoga (Whatever happens will be good), can’t wait to release our first episode. (Smiles) What will be the response is the question we all have right now. The response our promo got was encouraging. We are trying our best to make it a show worth watching. Episodes will come four times a week, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. So you'll have to work for three days, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and from Thursday hum aapke seva mein haazir ho jayenge, (We will be at your service) ” she ends on a laughing note by cracking a joke.