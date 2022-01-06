Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Bharti Singh Flaunts Her Baby Bump In These Latest Photographs; View Here

Bharti Singh took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself flaunting her baby bump.

Bharti Singh Flaunts Her Baby Bump In These Latest Photographs; View Here
Bharti Singh with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. | Instagram/ @bharti.laughterqueen

Trending

Bharti Singh Flaunts Her Baby Bump In These Latest Photographs; View Here
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T15:13:24+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 3:13 pm

Female comedian and anchor Bharti Singh is having the time of her life and has been shooting back-to-back photoshoots. Sigh's most recent Instagram photographs are being loved by fans. Her captions are usually heartwarming since they speak about remaining cheerful and spreading happiness.

Bharti Singh is loving her pregnancy and documenting the experience with photoshoots. In her latest post she wrote: "khushiya socho sirf bahut maza aaega âÂ¤ï¸Â" (Just think about happy memories, you'll have fun). 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

The comedian's photos captivated her fans' hearts, and they flooded the comment section with praise. "Cute bhaartii," one social media user said. "I wish you all the best," one person commented, while another said, "beautiful queen." Many of her fans left heart emoticons on her post. Bharti Singh married Haarsh Limbachiyaa, a playwright and presenter, in 2017. The couple expects to have their first kid in April of this year.

Bharti had previously done another photoshoot in which she wore a pink leopard print dress with a beautiful jacket over it. She expressed her dissatisfaction with being a muse for photographers when she is required to simply pose and not smile. However, the final images won hearts.

Check them out here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

According to a report by Etimes, speaking about working during this beautiful phase with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, she shared, "I am glad that we are working during my pregnancy. I want to work till the ninth month of my pregnancy. Hamaara bachcha bhi hamaari mehnat mehsoos kar raha hai and I hope the child grows up to become as hard-working as us. I hope and pray that bachcha apne papa ki tarah mehnati nikle. Haarsh has started putting more hours into work. We want to do as much work as possible before the baby is born so that we get ample time to spend with our bundle of joy."

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Bharti Singh Haarsh Limbachiyaa Mumbai Bollywood Pregnancy Social Media Instagram Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Money Heist' Actor Esther Acebo Has A Lord Ganesha Painting At Home; Netizens Go Berserk

'Money Heist' Actor Esther Acebo Has A Lord Ganesha Painting At Home; Netizens Go Berserk

Founder Of Shillong Chamber Choir, Padma Shri Neil Nongkynrih, Dies At 52

Janhvi Kapoor Worried About Omicron Surge; Says 'Country's Future Is At Stake'

Rajkummar Rao's Next To Be A Biopic, To Play The Role Of Visually Impaired Industrialist Srikanth Bolla

2022 Golden Globes To be Held Without Celebrities And Audience

Love In An Anomalous Time

Soha Ali Khan On Acting During The Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic: It Is Pretty Challenging

Divyanka Tripathi Excited About Her Debut Music Video For ‘Babu Da Vehda’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

Happy Birthday AR Rahman: 5 Collaborations That Prove He Is A Global Star

Happy Birthday AR Rahman: 5 Collaborations That Prove He Is A Global Star

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Mimi Chakraborty Tests Positive For Covid-19

Mimi Chakraborty Tests Positive For Covid-19

Watch: Shilpa Shetty Visits Shirdi Temple With Husband Raj Kundra To Seek Blessings

Watch: Shilpa Shetty Visits Shirdi Temple With Husband Raj Kundra To Seek Blessings

Ranveer Singh Reacts To Sachin Tendulkar's Appreciation Post For '83'

Ranveer Singh Reacts To Sachin Tendulkar's Appreciation Post For '83'

Music Composer Pritam Doesn’t Believe In Keeping A Song Bank

Music Composer Pritam Doesn’t Believe In Keeping A Song Bank

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Security Lapse | Last Minute Plan Change, Negligence Of Punjab Police...What Went Wrong?

PM Modi Security Lapse | Last Minute Plan Change, Negligence Of Punjab Police...What Went Wrong?

Harish Manav / Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was trapped for nearly 20 minutes on a Punjab highway on Wednesday after protesting farmers blocked the PM's convoy en route to Ferozepur.

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Haima Deshpande / While the three allies appear to be together in Maharashtra, in reality, the Congress Party has been boxed into a corner by Shiv Sena and NCP, leaving it a 'lonely third' in the coalition.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE: Start Of Play Delayed Due To Rain

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE: Start Of Play Delayed Due To Rain

Jayanta Oinam / Follow here Day 4 live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND. South Africa are looking at a series-levelling win in the Johannesburg Test after India won the first at Centurion.

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

Edul Patel / Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are unique digital tokens in the blockchain network. The value is based on what someone is offering to pay for it. So, demand drives prices.

Advertisement