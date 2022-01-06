Bharti Singh Flaunts Her Baby Bump In These Latest Photographs; View Here

Female comedian and anchor Bharti Singh is having the time of her life and has been shooting back-to-back photoshoots. Sigh's most recent Instagram photographs are being loved by fans. Her captions are usually heartwarming since they speak about remaining cheerful and spreading happiness.

Bharti Singh is loving her pregnancy and documenting the experience with photoshoots. In her latest post she wrote: "khushiya socho sirf bahut maza aaega âÂ¤ï¸Â" (Just think about happy memories, you'll have fun).

The comedian's photos captivated her fans' hearts, and they flooded the comment section with praise. "Cute bhaartii," one social media user said. "I wish you all the best," one person commented, while another said, "beautiful queen." Many of her fans left heart emoticons on her post. Bharti Singh married Haarsh Limbachiyaa, a playwright and presenter, in 2017. The couple expects to have their first kid in April of this year.

Bharti had previously done another photoshoot in which she wore a pink leopard print dress with a beautiful jacket over it. She expressed her dissatisfaction with being a muse for photographers when she is required to simply pose and not smile. However, the final images won hearts.

According to a report by Etimes, speaking about working during this beautiful phase with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, she shared, "I am glad that we are working during my pregnancy. I want to work till the ninth month of my pregnancy. Hamaara bachcha bhi hamaari mehnat mehsoos kar raha hai and I hope the child grows up to become as hard-working as us. I hope and pray that bachcha apne papa ki tarah mehnati nikle. Haarsh has started putting more hours into work. We want to do as much work as possible before the baby is born so that we get ample time to spend with our bundle of joy."