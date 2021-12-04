Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals Why He Hasn't Read The Entire Script Of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Marvel and Sony have recently revealed that 'Spiderman: No Way Home' will not be the last flick in the series.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. | Instagram

2021-12-04T14:43:16+05:30
Published: 04 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 2:43 pm

Benedict Cumberbatch has admitted that he hasn't read the complete script for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', in which he will reprise his role as Doctor Strange. It will be Tom Holland's third standalone film and the fourth in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring him as the Spider-Man superhero.

Marvel and Sony have revealed that No Way Home will not be the series' last installment. Amy Pascal, a long-time Spider-Man producer, confirmed Holland's inclusion in the second trilogy. 

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has a lot of buzz surrounding it, and moviegoers are looking forward to seeing it, especially since there have been a lot of leaked spoilers floating about. Unlike the fans, however, Benedict Cumberbatch has chosen to stay away from the details of the film, revealing that he has not even read the complete Tom Holland script.

Benedict Cumberbatch revealed to USA Today that he hadn't read the complete script of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' when speaking about his upcoming picture 'The Power of the Dog.' Given Marvel's normal methods of avoiding spoilers from leaking, he was most likely not given the complete script. The actor, on the other hand, chose not to read it completely so that he could enjoy the finished product when he saw it.

“You know it’s a dead-end [to ask for spoilers], but I can tell you this: It’s a riotous film. I don’t want to give anything away – and I haven’t actually read the whole script! I did that on purpose because I just want the ride,” Cumberbatch said.

On December 16th, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' will be released in theatres. Aside from Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch, the film also features Tom Hardy, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, Jacob Batalon, J.K. Simmons, and a slew of other performers.

