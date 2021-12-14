'Belfast' And 'The Power Of The Dog' Bagged The Most Number Of Nominations For Golden Globe Awards

The nominees for the 79th Golden Globe Awards, next year were announced in Los Angeles, on Monday night, where Kenneth Branagh's black-and-white film ‘Belfast’ and Jane Campion's ‘The Power of the Dog’ emerged the top nominees, securing seven nods each.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) tried to be more inclusive through nods to women and people of colour in directing and acting categories. Path-breaking non-English international TV shows such as ‘Squid Game’ (South Korean) and ‘Lupin’ (French) also got their due with three and two nominations, respectively. In the TV category, satirical black comedy ‘Succession’ ruled the roost with five nods.

The announcement took place virtually amid the controversy that has kept the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) on its toes after it came under public scrutiny over its racially homogenous makeup, as well as alleged corruption in a bombshell Los Angeles Times investigation earlier this year.

Unlike other awards, the movie category is split into two - drama and musical/comedy. HFPA president Helen Hoehne and rapper Snoop Dogg announced the nods.

In the Best Motion Picture - Drama, the nominations went to ‘Belfast’, ‘CODA’, ‘Dune’, ‘King Richard’, and ‘The Power of the Dog’. Branagh, Campion, debutante Maggie Gyllenhaal (‘The Lost Daughter), Steven Spielberg (‘West Side Story’), and Denis Villeneuve (‘Dune’) will compete for the best director title.

Jessica Chastain (‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’), Olivia Colman (‘The Lost Daughter’), Nicole Kidman (‘Being The Ricardos’, Lady Gaga (‘House of Gucci’), and Kristen Stewart (‘Spencer’) are part of best actress in a drama film list.

Mahershala Ali (‘Swan Song’), Javier Bardem (‘Being the Ricardos’), Benedict Cumberbatch (‘The Power of the Dog’), Will Smith (‘King Richard’) and Denzel Washington (‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’) are the Best Actor in a Drama nominees.

The Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy has ‘Cyrano’, ‘Don't Look Up’, ‘Licorice Pizza’, ‘Tick, Tick...Boom!’, and ‘West Side Story’ as nominees.

Leonardo DiCaprio (‘Don’t Look Up’), Peter Dinklage (‘Cyrano’), Andrew Garfield (‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’), Cooper Hoffman (‘Licorice Pizza’), and Anthony Ramos (‘In the Heights’) are up for the best actor in a musical/ comedy trophy.

Marion Cottilard (‘Annette’), Alana Haim (‘Licorice Pizza’), Jennifer Lawrence (‘Don't Look Up’), Emma Stone (‘Cruella’), and Rachel Zegler (‘West Side Story’) are vying for the Best Actress in Musical or Comedy Globe.

The nominees in the Best Supporting Actress in film are: Caitriona Balfe (‘Belfast’), Ariana Debose (‘West Side Story’), Kirsten Dunst (‘The Power of the Dog’), Aunjanue Ellis (‘King Richard’), and Ruth Negga (‘Passing’).

The Best Supporting Actor in film line-up has Ben Affleck (‘The Tender Bar’), Jamie Dornan (‘Belfast’), Ciarán Hinds (‘Belfast’), Troy Kotsur (‘CODA’), and Kodi Smit-McPhee (‘The Power of the Dog’).

‘Encanto’, ‘Flee’, ‘Luca’, ‘My Sunny Maad’, and ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ will battle it out in the Best Motion Picture – Animated category.

‘Compartment No. 6’, a joint production of Finland, Russia and Germany; Oscar frontrunner and Japanese film ‘Drive My Car’; ‘The Hand of God’ from Italy; ‘A Hero’ (France and Iran), and Pedro Almodovar's Spanish film ‘Parallel Mothers’ will compete in the Best film – Non-English Language category, formerly foreign language.

The Best Screenplay nominees are Paul Thomas Anderson (‘Licorice Pizza’), Branagh, Campion, Adam McKay (‘Don't Look Up’), and Aaron Sorkin (‘Being The Ricardos’).

Alexandre Desplate - ‘The French Dispatch’, Hans Zimmer - ‘Dune’, Jonny Greenwood - ‘Power of the Dog’, Germaine Franco - ‘Encanto’, and Alberto Iglesias - ‘Parallel Mothers’ have been nominated for the Original Score. Best Original Song nominees are 'Be Alive' - ‘King Richard’, 'Dos Oruguitas' - 'Encanto', 'No Time to Die' ‘No Time to Die’, 'Down to Joy' - ‘Belfast’, and 'Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)' - ‘Respect’.

On the small screen, ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Pose’, ‘Succession’, ‘Lupin’, ‘Squid Game’ were nominated for the best drama series.

Uzo Aduba (‘In Treatment’), Jennifer Aniston (‘The Morning Show’), Christine Baranski (‘The Good Fight’), Elisabeth Moss (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’), and Mj Rodriguez (‘Pose’) are nominated for the Best Actress in a Television Series -- Drama category.

Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong for ‘Succession’, Lee Jung-jae for ‘Squid Game’, Billy Porter for ‘Pose’, and Omar Sy for ‘Lupin’ will face off in the TV actor drama category.

The contenders in the Best Series – Musical/Comedy are ‘The Great’, ‘Hacks’, ‘Only Murders in the Building’, ‘Reservation Dogs’, and ‘Ted Lasso’.

Elle Fanning (‘The Great’), Issa Rae (‘Insecure’), Tracee Ellis Ross (‘Black-ish’), Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart for ‘Hacks’ have been nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical/Comedy.

Nicholas Hoult (‘The Great’), Anthony Anderson (‘Black-ish’), Jason Sudeikis (‘Ted Lasso’) and Steve Martin and Martin Short (‘Only Murders in the Building’) are Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy nominees.

The top five in the Best Limited Series category are ‘Dopesick’, ‘Mare of Easttown’, ‘Maid’, ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’, and ‘The Underground Railroad’.

The best actress in a limited series nominees will see a fight among the best of the best: Jessica Chastain (‘Scenes from a Marriage’), Cynthia Erivo (‘Genius: Aretha’), Elizabeth Olsen (‘WandaVision), Margaret Qualley (‘Maid’), and Kate Winslet (‘Mare of Easttown’).

WandaVision's Paul Bettany, Oscar Isaac (‘Scenes From a Marriage’), Michael Keaton (‘Dopesick’), Ewan McGregor (‘Halston’), and Tahar Rahim (‘The Serpent’) earned nods in the actor in Limited Series category.

O Yeong-su, the oldest player in ‘Squid Game’; Kieran Culkin (‘Succession’), Brett Goldstein (‘Ted Lasso’), and Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass (‘The Morning Show’) bagged nominations in the best supporting actor in TV.

Jennifer Coolidge (‘The White Lotus’), Kaitlyn Dever (‘Dopesick’), Andie MacDowell (‘Maid’), Sarah Snook (‘Succession’), and Hannah Waddingham (‘Ted Lasso’) are nominated in the best supporting actress on TV category.

The ceremony will be held on January 9.