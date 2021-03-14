‘Being Positive And Tackling This Head On’: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi On Testing Positive For Covid-19

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The “Gully Boy" star took to Instagram to make the announcement adding that he is currently under home quarantine.

"Thank you all for all your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm feeling fine at this time and self quarantining at home," Chaturvedi wrote on his Instagram story.

The actor further informed his fans on social media that he was adhering to all covid-related protocols and he was following his doctor’s advice.

"Being positive and tackling this head on," he added.

The 27-year-old actor returned to Mumbai last month after shooting for the horror-comedy "Bhoot Police" in Udaipur, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

Chaturvedi will be next seen in filmmaker Shakun Batra's untitled project and the sequel of "Bunty Aur Babli".

On Saturday, Mumbai recorded 1,709 fresh Covid-19 cases. According to the state health department, Mumbai's Covid-19 tally has increased to 3,41,999 while five more fatalities took the toll to 11,528.

(With PTI inputs)

