Before Salman Khan, 9 Other B-Town Actors Who Went Through Near-Death Experiences

Even if Bollywood celebs perform the scariest stunts in movies, they are still human beings at the end of the day. Celebs have been through it all, from getting sick to dealing with major injuries. Actor Salman Khan recently revealed during an interview on his birthday that he was bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse. So much so, he had to be even hospitalised for six hours. However, he isn’t the first actor to have gone through such a near-death experience.

Amitabh Bachchan

We've all heard about the terrifying incident that occurred to actor Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of ‘Coolie’. He spent over 59 days in the hospital. According to sources, he was declared clinically dead before being put on a ventilator. He even acquired Hepatitis B, and since then, he has been surviving on only 25% of his liver.

Preity Zinta

Actress Preity Zinta has managed to avoid death on two occasions. She was in Columbo at the time. There was a blast, and she was rather near to the scene. The second time she escaped was during the Tsunami in Thailand.

Hema Malini

On the Mathura Highway, actress-turned-politician Hema Malini was involved in a car accident. She escaped with only mild head injuries. The pictures of the same had gone viral all over social media.

Sunny Leone

Actress Sunny Leone has made it through an aircraft crash. The pilot was able to avert a major disaster. The actress had previously spoken up about the near-fatal incident on Twitter. She had written, “The reason I’m acting so happy cause everyone else is all freaked out! Gotta cheer them up :) Thank the lord we are all alive! Our private plane almost crashed through bad weather. Counting our stars and driving home! Thank you God! Have to thank the pilots 4doing such an amazing job getting us through&alive. But You know it’s bad when the pilot starts praying mid air! Our pilots were so amazing. Our lives were in their hands and they saved us! (sic).”

John Abraham

Actor John Abraham recently revealed on ‘KBC’ that he had a chest injury during a kickboxing match. Also, a bullet discharged from actor Anil Kapoor's gun brushed against John Abraham's neck during the filming of their movie ‘Shootout At Wadala’.

Shah Rukh Khan

On the sets of his movies, actor Shah Rukh Khan was injured multiple times. Some of them were lethal. He had caught fire on the sets of ‘Koyla’ and had to be rescued by crew members. A helicopter was involved in another incident. He was rushing forward when he stumbled and struck his head since the chopper was so close. He was rushed to the hospital at that point.

Hrithik Roshan

Actor Hrithik Roshan fell from a tremendous height during the filming of ‘Krrish’ after the wires to which he was hooked, snapped. He landed safely, thankfully.

Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan had a head injury while filming ‘Kya Kehna’. According to the reports from that time, he needed around 100 stitches for the same.

Shabana Azmi

When actress Shabana Azmi's car collided with a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, she was gravely injured. She had to be taken to the hospital immediately. It had become a piece of big news and was spoken about a lot on social media.