‘Because I Am A Nationalist’, Kangana Ranaut On Simi Garewal’s 'Thalaivii' Tweet

Popular TV host and actor Simi Garewal Simi Garewal was one of the celebrities who attended ‘Thalaivii’s’ special screening in Mumbai. The actor was all praise for Kangana Ranaut’s performance as the popular actor-politician Jayalalithaa. However, before praising her work in the film, Simi mentioned how she does not support Kangana’s “radical comments.”

“Altho I do not support #KanganaRanaut’s radical comments..I do support her acting talent. In #Thailavii she gives it her heart & soul! Jaya-ji wanted Aishwarya to play her..my hunch is JJ wud hv approved of Kangana’s portrayalThumbs up. As for @thearvindswamy he is MGR reincarnate,” Simi’s tweet read.

The tweet, surprisingly, didn’t go well with Ranaut’s fans and a section of netizens started questioning why we don’t use these phrases for other actors in the industry. Quoting Salaman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, a Twiterrati wrote that why we use such phrases for Kangana and not for Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. “Why don’t we discuss Salaman’s personal life which is full of crime”, wrote a Twitter user.

Simi replied and said, “I don’t hate #KanganaRanaut at all!! We’ve been friends for years. She has never harmed me. We’ve dined at each other’s homes. We’ve always shared good vibes. But not the same views.”

As soon as the tweet grabbed Kangana’s attention, she took the screenshot of the tweet and shared it on her Instagram story calling herself “a nationalist.

The film was released on Friday, September 10 and opened with a positive response from the film critics and audiences. The report from Box Office India shows that the movie earned Rs 20-25 lakh in Hindi cinemas and collected Rs 80 lakh in Tamil Nadu, making the total collection of Rs 1.25 crore on Friday.