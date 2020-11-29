November 29, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Barack Obama Gives Drake Go-Ahead To Play Him In Potential Biopic

Barack Obama Gives Drake Go-Ahead To Play Him In Potential Biopic

The Grammy winner had previously expressed interest in playing the former President if given a chance on-screen.

PTI 29 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Barack Obama Gives Drake Go-Ahead To Play Him In Potential Biopic
Barack Obama and singer Drake
@barackobama and @champagnepapi/Instagram
Barack Obama Gives Drake Go-Ahead To Play Him In Potential Biopic
outlookindia.com
2020-11-29T12:56:22+05:30

Barack Obama says Drake has his official "stamp of approval" whenever the rapper is ready to play the former president in a future project.

The Grammy winner, who started his career acting in the 2001 teen drama "Degrassi: The Next Generation" and went on to star in "Charlie Bartlett", a 2007 comedy-drama, first expressed interest in playing Obama in 2010.

In a new interview with Complex, Obama said, "I will say this, Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. I mean, that is a talented, talented brother. So if the time comes and he's ready..."

Apart from him, the former POTUS added, Drake also has his daughters' blessings to portray him on-screen.

"Drake has, more importantly, I think, my household's stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it," Obama, who recently released his memoir "A Promised Land", said.

In the 2010 interview with Paper magazine, Drake had said he hopes someone makes a movie about Obama''s life soon "because I could play him".

"I watch all the addresses. Anytime I see him on TV, I don't change the channel, I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflexions of his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I'm pretty good at impressions," the "Signs" hitmaker had said.

Obama has been immortalised in television and film by Kingsley Ben-Adir on the 2020 miniseries drama "The Comey Rule", Devon Terrell in "Barry" and Parker Sawyers in "Southside With You", both films released in 2016. However, a full biopic of his political career has yet to be made. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Taapsee Pannu Begins Shooting For 'Looop Lapeta'

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Barack Obama Los Angeles Hollywood Biopic Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos