BanGrahanWebSeries Trends; Netizens Call It Objectionable For Showing A Sikh Initiating 1984 Riot

June 23, 2021
Grahan, directed by Ranjan Chandel, is a web series inspired by the novel 'Chaurasi' by Satya Vyas and follows an investigation into the 1984 anti-Sikh riots by a cop Amrita Singh.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 June 2021
After Kaur, netizens across India are also asking for a ban on the upcoming web series 'Grahan'.
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur has demanded a ban on the upcoming web series ‘Grahan’, based on the 1984 riots. She has asked the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry to ban the series for allegedly portraying a Sikh character in an "objectionable manner".

"A Sikh character has been portrayed in an objectionable manner in a web series called Grahan based on the 1984 Sikh genocide. In the web series, the charge of Sikh genocide is being levelled against a Sikh character which is highly condemnable and fabricated," she said during a press conference.

"A legal notice has been sent by a witness of the genocide Nirpreet Kaur to Ajay G Rai, producer of Grahan web series and Sunil Ryan, head and president of Disney+Hotstar. The SGPC also supports this notice," she added.

"Through this web series, work is being done to rub salt on the wounds of Sikhs which would hurt the Sikh sentiments. Such films also hurt the communal harmony in society. Therefore, the government should enact strict Information Technology (IT) rules to curb such sensitive and objectionable trends," Kaur added.

The SGPC president has also demanded that the government include Sikh representatives on the Censor board to monitor 'controversial scenes' about the Sikh community.

After Kaur, netizens across India are also asking for a ban on the upcoming web series

Grahan, directed by Ranjan Chandel, is a web series inspired by the novel 'Chaurasi' by Satya Vyas and follows an investigation into the 1984 anti-Sikh riots by a cop Amrita Singh. Amrita soon discovers a deeply personal connection the case. The show is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 24 June.

