'Bandish Bandits' Actor Ritwik Bhowmik 'Excited' About His Titular Role In The Next Show 'The Whistleblower'

Ritwik Bhowmik, who made a big name for himself with last year’s Amazon PrimeVideo’s web series ‘Bandish Bandits,’ is super excited for his upcoming crime-drama series, ‘The Whistleblower’, which will soon star streaming on SonyLiv.

“The show, as the teaser suggests talks about corruption and fraudlent system that was happening in the period of 2013, 14. It is a crime drama of sorts,” Bhowmik tells us.

The teaser of the upcoming series, which also stars Ravi Kishan, Sonali Kulkarni, Sachin Khedekar, Ankita Sharma and Hemant Kher, was released yesterday.

Talking more about his role Bhowmik says, “As the title suggests my role is that of a whistle blower. I am playing Dr. Sanket, who is a final year medical student and is also practicing in a government hospital. He is somebody who, one day gets entangled in the web of medical institution and entrance exam scam."

"He doesn’t understand the depth of it initially, but after going through a personal loss, he takes it upon himself to bring the whole system down. That is Sanket’s journey from beginning to end. The cast is really great. Everyone has worked so hard, which everyone will see, once the trailer gets out. This was just an announcement teaser. The script was really exciting and the director, too was someone with whom it was great to work with. It was a really easy thing for me to say a yes because of these factors,” he adds.