Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
B Praak: Emraan Hashmi Is A Hit Machine And The King Of Romantic Music

Singer B Praak and actor Emraan Hashmi will be collaborating for a music video that will be released in 2022.

B Praak: Emraan Hashmi Is A Hit Machine And The King Of Romantic Music
Actor Emraan Hashmi and singer B Praak. | Instagram/ @therealemraan / @bpraak

B Praak: Emraan Hashmi Is A Hit Machine And The King Of Romantic Music
2021-12-16T19:33:29+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 7:33 pm

Emraan Hashmi and B Praak have collaborated for the first time to create a new music video for their fans and viewers.

This is B Praak's second collaboration following the success of 'Filhaal.'

While Hashmi is known for his charm in romantic movies, B Praak is well-known for his soulful voice and music. Jaani, a songwriter and composer, will also provide lyrics to the song.

After his last song, 'Lut Gaye,' this will be Hashmi's latest single, and the actor shares his opinions on it, revealing his response when he was asked for this song.

Hashmi says, “Around three years back while I was traveling in my car I heard B Praak’s song Mann Bharrya and I was completely fascinated by it. I just fell in love with the song. Now, when I got a call from DRJ Records and when they told me about this song being helmed by B Praak and Jaani I heard the song and I instantly said yes.”

Sharing about his first collaboration with Hashmi, B Praak says, “I always wanted to do a song with Emraan because he is a hit machine and the King of romantic music.”

Jaani reveals how he always wanted Hashmi to do this song and how he always had him in mind while penning the song. He reveals, “When I was writing the lyrics I was discussing with B Praak about Emraan, and once we were done composing the song we were sure that it’s going to be Emraan who will feature in the song.”

The song was produced by Raj Jaiswal under his music company DRJ Records, while the lyrics were written by Jaani. B Praak provided his voice for the song. Jaani and B Praak wrote the song, which features Emraan Hashmi. The video will be released in 2022.

