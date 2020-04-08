Ayushmann Khurrana Sings 'Happy Birthday' To Cheer Woman In Quarantine Amid Corona Gloom

All the leading Bollywood stars remain confined to their homes for more than two weeks due to lockdown enforced by the Centre but some of them have chosen to stay connected to their fans through social media in their own way.

Ayushmann Khurrana, the poster boy of content-rich cinema of the new millennium, for one, sang a special song to one of his women admirers to make her birthday a memorable one in this period.

Mona Shah, who turned 49 on Tuesday, could not believe her eyes and ears when she heard Ayushmann playing guitar and singing ‘Happy birthday to you’ online for her to celebrate the occasion. It was only later that she came to know about how it had happened.

Actually, Mona’s two young daughters, Janvi and Kavya, had tagged Ayushmann on his social media platforms informing him that their mother was his ardent admirer and loved his brand of cinema.

“It’s her birthday in quarantine and nothing will make it more special than you Ayushmann giving her a shoutout!,” Kavya wrote to the 35-year-old star known for doing meaningful cinema. “She loves your work and we love our mom! We are only trying to make today super super special for her even during this lockdown!!”

Janvi also wrote to Ayushmann, “It’s her quarantine birthday, and it would be great if you Ayushmann make her feel special and wish her in your own way!! She loves youuuuuu!”

Though the sisters had posted the message, little did they realise that Ayushmann would surprise them as well as their mother with an adorable post and celebrate Mona’s birthday on the internet and get all of India to also celebrate it.

Ayushmann took to his social media to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ and strummed his guitar telling her ‘to have the best day’. It not only made the day for not just Mona and her daughters but also for all his admirers from across the globe who needed a little bit of cheer amidst all the coronavirus gloom.